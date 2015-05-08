‘Minority Report’ and ‘Lucifer’ land FOX series orders

Friday was a huge day for established, familiar properties.

ABC kicked off the morning by picking up “Uncle Buck,” which was followed by FOX's order for “The Frankenstein Code” and then quickly by CBS' series orders for “Rush Hour,” “Limitless” and a “Criminal Minds” spinoff.

In what I'm assuming will be Friday's last piece of big, breaking news — famous last words — FOX has given series orders to “Minority Report” and “Lucifer,” based on the hit Steven Spielberg/Tom Cruise feature and the DC/Vertigo comic title respectively.

Let's look at the details:

“Minority Report” was written by Max Borenstein and directed by Mark Mylod and features Spielberg and Amblin Television among its producers. It's set 10 years after the end of the Pre-Crime unit in DC and three remaining pre-cogs are struggling to integrate back into society. One of them meets a helpful detective and is able to find ways to repurpose his visions of the future.

Meagan Good, Stark Sands, Wilmer Valderrama, Daniel London, Laura Regan, Li Jun Li and Zhane Hall star in what has been perhaps FOX's buzziest pilot since this development season began.

“Minority Report” comes from Amblin Television and Paramount Television in association with 20th Century Fox TV.

Boasting no direct tie with 20th TV at all is “Lucifer,” from WBTV/DC Comics/Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

Tom Kapinos adapted the Vertigo title with “Sleepy Hollow” helmer Len Wiseman directing.

Tom Ellis plays the eponymous Lord of Hell, who resigns his throne and leaves the Underworld to hang out in Los Angeles, where he helps the LAPD punish criminals.

Lauren German, Rachael Harris, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Nicholas Gonzalez and Scarlett Estevez co-star.

In addition to “The Frankenstein Code,” FOX has “Rosewood,” the horror-comedy anthology “Scream Queens” and six installments of “The X-Files” on its new hour-long slate for the 2015-2016 season.

FOX will announce its full schedule on Monday, May 11.