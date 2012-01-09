Miranda Lambert headed to ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’

Miranda Lambert grew up the daughter of private eyes, so it”s no wonder that the girl likes a good who-done-it.

The country superstar will appear on an upcoming episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” as an actress who is assaulted by a reality show producer (a you”ll recall, Lambert got her start on talent reality show, “Nashville Star”). The producer will be played by Michael McKean from “This is Spinal Tap.”

NBC has not announced the air date for the episode. TVguide.com broke the news of Lambert’s appearance. Harry Connick Jr., who has signed on for a four-episode arc as the love interest for Mariska Hargitay”s character, Detective Olivia Benson, will also be in the episode, which sounds very special indeed.

Lambert is quite happy about the development. Over the weekend, she tweeted, “Y”all, I”m so freaking excited to be on my favorite show ever!!!”