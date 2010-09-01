Miranda Lambert leads all CMA nominations — How did Taylor Swift fare?

Miranda Lambert leads the list of artists nominated for the Country Music Association Awards with nine nods, the most for a female artist in the ceremony”s 44 years.
The most awards she can go home with will be seven since she”s competing with herself in two categories.
Lady Antebellum received five nominations, while Zac Brown Band and Blake Shelton received four. The finalists were announced in a two-day process including this morning on “Good Morning America.”
Lambert is nominated in the coveted entertainer of the year award, as are Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum and Zac Brown Band. The ZBB is the first act to be nominated for entertainer of the year and new artist in the same year since Ricky Skaggs in 1982. (ZBB was nominated for new artist last year as well; turns out you can be nominated twice).
Taylor Swift received only one nomination for female vocalist of the year. While “Fearless” and its singles would have been too old for eligibility, she surely should have been a contender for entertainer of the year given how wildly successful her tour was.
Many artists took to Twitter to comment on their nominations.
Lambert tweeted: “OH MY DEAR LORD!!! I can’t believe this is happening. Thank you country music for letting me live my dream. God bless this industry!” She later commented on how happy she was for her finance Shelton for his nominations. The two will square off in three categories.
Lady A’s Dave Haywood tweeted: “SO humbled by the nominations!!! Very excited. Would be more excited if my mom @SCLadyA would be my date for the show. mom?”
Alan Jackson, who received 10 nominations in 2002, holds the record for more nods in one year.
The CMAs, hosted by Paisley and Carrie Underwood for the third consecutive year, will air live on ABC Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET. Members of the CMA vote for the winners.
For a complete list of nominees, go to http://www.cmaworld.com
And, just a reminder, “Country”s Night to Rock:CMA Music Fest,” featuring performances from Tim McGraw, Swift and several others , airs tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.
I dont see why taylrs name is in the title. I mean, I like taylor (way better than miranda) but I just dont see the big deal with comparing every taylor to miranda. Taylor hasnt realeased an album in two years so its not a surprise she only has one nomination. When her new album comes out I’m sure she’ll get more. Seems like nominations flood to who ever is new (or has new material) anyway, it dosnt really mean much in the long run for taylor or miranda.
Accord to Pollstar’s World and N. America Tour figures for the first half of 2010, Swift’s “Fearless” tour eclipsed every other Country competitor (and most pop competitors too) in Gross Earnings, attendance, sold-out shows, and both critics and fans gave her shows overwhelmingly positive reviews. If being one of the most popular concert attractions in the world doesn’t qualify for “Enterttainer of the Year” consideration, one has to wonder just what the criteria is.
are you kidding me taylor swift should have had more nominations she is so better then miranda lambert
