Miranda Lambert picked to headline CMT on Tour

Miranda Lambert has been nabbed to headline the CMT on Tour outing this fall. Past CMT tours have featured Trace Adkins, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, Sugarland and Keith Urban.

The tour, which starts Sept. 29, also features Eric Church and Josh Kelley.

The dates will be announced later. Below are the cities.

New York, NY

West Springfield, MA

Bangor, ME

Gilford, NH

Clemson, SC

Murray, KY

Altamont, IL

Durham, NC

Columbia, SC

Perry, GA

Tulsa, OK

Thackerville, OK

Kearney, NE

Columbia, MO

Charlottesville, VA

Huntington, WV

Bristol, TN

Nacogdoches, TX

College Station, TX

Beaumont, TX

Dekalb, IL

Independence, MO

Brookings, SD

Grand Forks, ND

Loveland, CO

