Watch: Miranda Lambert tears up during Oklahoma tornado relief concert

Miranda Lambert had a hard time getting through her beautiful “The House That Built Me” during Wednesday night’s “Healing in the Heartland” concert last night and you will too if you watch this video.

Lambert, who is a huge animal rights advocate, decided to devote her performance of the song to the animals who had lost their homes and were still missing following last week’s devastating tornado in Moore, Oklahoma. Singing in front of a screen projecting images of relief workers with rescued pets and other assorted tear-inducing photos, she starts crying about half-way through and just holds out the microphone for the audience to sing while she gets her composure back and then comes back in an absolutely nails a high note.Combine that with a song that it a heartbreaker any way even without that added element and she, understandably, became a little overwhelmed.

It’s not enough that she sings well, she even cries pretty…

“Healing in the Heartland,” organized by Lambert’s husband Blake Shelton, also featured performances from Shelton, Reba, Vince Gill, Ryan Tedder and others. Proceeds go to United Way of Central Oklahoma.