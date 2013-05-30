Watch: Miranda Lambert tears up during Oklahoma tornado relief concert

05.30.13 5 years ago

Miranda Lambert had a hard time getting through her beautiful “The House That Built Me” during Wednesday night’s “Healing  in the Heartland” concert last night and you will too if you watch this video.

[More after the jump…]

Lambert, who is a huge animal rights advocate, decided to devote her performance of the song to the animals who had lost their homes and were still missing following last week’s devastating tornado in Moore, Oklahoma. Singing in front of a screen projecting images of relief workers with rescued pets and other assorted tear-inducing photos, she starts crying about half-way through and just holds out the microphone for the audience to sing while she gets her composure back and then comes back in an absolutely nails a high note.Combine that with a song that it a heartbreaker any way even without that added element and she, understandably, became a little overwhelmed.

It’s not enough that she sings well, she even cries pretty…

“Healing in the Heartland,” organized by Lambert’s husband Blake Shelton, also featured performances from Shelton, Reba, Vince Gill, Ryan Tedder and others. Proceeds go to United Way of Central Oklahoma.

Around The Web

TAGSBLAKE SHELTONHealing in the HEartlandMIRANDA LAMBERTRebaRyan TedderThe House that Built me

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP