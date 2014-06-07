Miranda Lambert’s “Platinum” set for a shiny start on album chart

Miranda Lambert”s fifth studio album, “Platinum,” will soar into the top spot on the Billboard 200 next week with sales of up to 180,000.

The title will be her first debut at the top of the all-genre chart in a week that also sees Led Zeppelin return to the Top 10.

Two weeks ago, both Coldplay and Brantley Gilbert debuted with albums that each sold more than 200,000 albums. Lambert”s “Platinum” is the only one to blow past the 100,000 mark this week. “Frozen” and Gilbert”s “Just As I Am” are too close to call for the No. 2 spot, with both expected to sell between 50,000-55,000. Coldplay”s “Ghost Stories” will be No. 4 (45,000-50,000).

“Now That”s What I Call Music 50” will be at No. 5 (40,000-45,000), with “Now That”s What I Call Country 7” also taking up space in the Top 10, bowing at No. 7 (25,000-28,000).

50 Cent”s “Street King Immortal” comes in at No. 6, with sales of 35,000-40,000.

Rhino reissued the first three Led Zeppelin albums last week and all three will bow in the top 11: “Led Zeppelin l” will likely come in at No. 8 (25,000-28,000), with “Led Zeppelin ll” at No. 10 (24,000-27,000) and “Led Zeppelin lll” at No. 11 (22,000-25,000)

Michael Jackson”s posthumous project, “Xscape” likely remains in the Top 10 at No. 9 (24,000-27,000), according to Hits Daily Double.