Misogynists are boycotting feminist ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ which is one more reason to see it

“Mad Max: Fury Road” doesn”t hit theaters until Friday – Thursday night in some locations – but the reviews are in. George Miller”s latest film about a dystopian future is a cinematic tour de force. Out of 60 critics on Rotten Tomatoes, only one voice of dissent stands.

Whatever you may think about Miller”s “Fury Road,” one thing is clear: this ain”t your 1979 Mad Max. Miller brought in Eve Ensler who wrote “The Vagina Monologues” to consult on how the women would react differently to the same traumas. Our own Drew McWeeny confirmed part of “Fury Road” tells the story of three generations of women fighting for their future in a world gone mad. Charlize Theron looks like she”s going to bite the head off an albino minion and bathe in his blood at any given moment.

This terrifies a certain subset of men, even before they”ve seen the movie. The fantastic blog We Hunted The Mammoth catalogues the exploits of misogynists to shine a light on the seedy underbelly of the the Internet where thoughts like “The only way back [to men being rightfully in charge] is to begin punishing ambition in our daughters and in all female children,” and “I don”t want my wife to step foot out of the house unless her every dime and minute spent can be accounted for and executed in conjuncture with my approval,” are spoken freely and agreed with widely.

In fact, WHTM chronicled a Return of Kings post (where the lovely quotes above were pulled from the comments) calling for all real men to avoid “Mad Max: Feminist Road.”

Not only REFUSE to see the movie, but spread the word to as many men as possible. Not all of them have the keen eye we do here at ROK. And most will be taken in by fire tornadoes and explosions. Because if they sheepishly attend and Fury Road is a blockbuster, then you, me, and all the other men (and real women) in the world will never be able to see a real action movie ever again that doesn”t contain some damn political lecture or moray about feminism, SJW-ing, and socialism.

That”s right. George Miller is forever ruining sci-fi action movies by inserting an agenda. Before “Fury Road” no dystopian film in the history of the world had ever dared to have subtext about the state of the world, or reflected on humanity pushing back against the baser instincts of our species. And just what IS Miller”s horrifying agenda?

I”m angry about the extents Hollywood and the director of Fury Road went to trick me and other men into seeing this movie. Everything VISUALLY looks amazing. It looks like that action guy flick we”ve desperately been waiting for where it is one man with principles, standing against many with none. […] This is the Trojan Horse feminists and Hollywood leftists will use to (vainly) insist on the trope women are equal to men in all things, including physique, strength, and logic. And this is the subterfuge they will use to blur the lines between masculinity and femininity, further ruining women for men, and men for women.

George Miller is going to treat women like people. The horror, the ABSOLUTE HORROR!

If you have a strong stomach, feel free to head over to We Hunted The Mammoth for full coverage of this misogynist meltdown, including comments that slowly descend from fear of women to threats of violence against them.

Alternatively, just stare at this poster I made to celebrate the occasion. It”s the best selling point “Fury Road” could possibly have.

“Mad Mad: Fury Road” roars into theaters on May 15, 2015.