Miss America pageant won’t use the “Miss America” song this year
The “There she is, Miss America” song will be missing due to a legal dispute with the wife of songwriter Bernie Wayne.
CNN orders “Chicagoland,” a Robert Redford-produced docuseries
The eight-part series will explore the Windy City.
“Arrested Development’s” Banana Stand begins world tour
Netflix is promoting the new season with a banana stand. First stop: London, followed by cities in the United States.
Jimmy Kimmel gives Charles Ramsey a fake History channel trailer
“A star has been born,” Kimmel says of the Cleveland hero.
Colin Ferguson joins “Haven”
The former “Eureka” star will be part of Season 4 of the Syfy series.
“Splash” ends season with a whimper
Last night’s season finale was the lowest-rated show on a major network.
Adam Levine inks development deal with NBC
“The Voice” star is expanding his relationship with the Peacock
Join The Discussion: Log In With