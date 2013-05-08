

Miss America pageant won’t use the “Miss America” song this year

The “There she is, Miss America” song will be missing due to a legal dispute with the wife of songwriter Bernie Wayne.

CNN orders “Chicagoland,” a Robert Redford-produced docuseries

The eight-part series will explore the Windy City.

“Arrested Development’s” Banana Stand begins world tour

Netflix is promoting the new season with a banana stand. First stop: London, followed by cities in the United States.

Jimmy Kimmel gives Charles Ramsey a fake History channel trailer

“A star has been born,” Kimmel says of the Cleveland hero.

Colin Ferguson joins “Haven”

The former “Eureka” star will be part of Season 4 of the Syfy series.

“Splash” ends season with a whimper

Last night’s season finale was the lowest-rated show on a major network.



Adam Levine inks development deal with NBC

“The Voice” star is expanding his relationship with the Peacock