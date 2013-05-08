Miss America pageant won’t use the ‘Miss America’ song this year

05.08.13


Miss America pageant won’t use the “Miss America” song this year
The “There she is, Miss America” song will be missing due to a legal dispute with the wife of songwriter Bernie Wayne.

CNN orders “Chicagoland,” a Robert Redford-produced docuseries
The eight-part series will explore the Windy City.

“Arrested Development’s” Banana Stand begins world tour
Netflix is promoting the new season with a banana stand. First stop: London, followed by cities in the United States.

Jimmy Kimmel gives Charles Ramsey a fake History channel trailer
“A star has been born,” Kimmel says of the Cleveland hero.

Colin Ferguson joins “Haven”
The former “Eureka” star will be part of Season 4 of the Syfy series.

“Splash” ends season with a whimper
Last night’s season finale was the lowest-rated show on a major network.


Adam Levine inks development deal with NBC
“The Voice” star is expanding his relationship with the Peacock

