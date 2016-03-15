‘Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children’ Trailer Is Burton at His Best

Ransom Riggs' Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children gets translated to the big screen in the peculiar way only Tim Burton knows how.

The New York Times Best Seller from Quirk Books was originally meant to be mostly a collection of pictures but the debut author's editor urged him to create a narrative around it and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children was born as a young adult novel. The screenplay was written by Jane Goldman who previously worked on Stardust, Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class, Kingsman: The Secret Service and more. The film features the amazing lineup of Eva Green as Miss Peregrine, Asa Butterfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Allison Janney, Terence Stamp, Rupert Everett, and Dame Judi Dench. Check out the first trailer!

Here's the official synopsis of the film:

From visionary director Tim Burton, and based upon the best-selling novel, comes an unforgettable motion picture experience. When Jake discovers clues to a mystery that spans alternate realities and times, he uncovers a secret refuge known as Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children. As he learns about the residents and their unusual abilities, Jake realizes that safety is an illusion, and danger lurks in the form of powerful, hidden enemies. Jake must figure out who is real, who can be trusted, and who he really is.

I must say, after being Burton-fatigued the last several years, this looks like more of his classic work and something I'm genuinely excited to consume. And I'm sure many will be making X-Men comparisons.

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children is set for release September 30.