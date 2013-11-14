‘Mission: Impossible 5’ will open one week after ‘Star Wars VII’

The 2015 holiday season just keeps getting more and more crowded for aspiring blockbusters.

Per media reports, the fifth “Mission: Impossible” film is set to open on Christmas Day 2015. So far, the only details about “M:I5” is that it will star Tom Cruise and that Christopher McQuarrie is directing from a script by Drew Pearce.

“Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,” which was briefly seen as possibly Cruise’s last film with the franchise, took in nearly $700 million worldwide after its 2011 release and earned some of the series’ best reviews. It’s unclear if that’s film’s new additions — including Jeremy Renner and Paula Patton — will return.

Currently, “M:I5” is sharing the December 25, 2015 release date with “Kung Fu Panda 3” and “Live By Night,” assuming Ben Affleck can complete that Dennis Lehane adaptation in time. Even bigger guns are set for December 18, 2015, specifically “Star Wars: Episode VII” (and, to a lesser degree, “Inferno” and “Warcraft”).