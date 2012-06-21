Missy Elliott, Azealia Banks and Rye Rye to appear on M.I.A. remixes

#Azealia Banks
06.21.12 6 years ago

M.I.A.’s femme-friendly anthem “Bad Girls” is about to get girlier — and a whole lot badder.

The Brit singer’s “Bad Girls – The Remixes” is set to drop July 3, and it features a bevy of female guest rappers.

The Switch Remix includes appearances by hip hop icon Missy Elliott and frequent M.I.A. cohort Rye Rye. 

Likewise, the Danja-produced “N.A.R.S. Remix” features Elliott and NYC’s “212” rapper Azealia Banks.

The set also includes the “Leo Justi Remix”.

Fans can pre-order the remixes on an exclusive gold “Bad Girls” USB key necklace (you fancy, huh?) and can preview the tunes at M.I.A.’s official site.

Elliot, who is finally returning to the stage this summer, has been popping up on various other remixes lately and is reportedly still at work on her long-delayed seventh album. 

M.I.A. recently signed with Jaz-Z’s Roc Nation management. 

