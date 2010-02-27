Mo’Nique defies media criticism to find Oscar in her sights

When this pundit attended the world premiere of “Precious,” then known as “Push,” at the 2009 Sundance Film Festival, the entire audience knew the actress and comedienne known as Mo’Nique had delivered a career-defining performance. To be blunt, it was jaw-droppingly unexpected.
As perhaps one of the most hateful mothers in modern screen history, Mo’Nique accomplished almost the impossible in making the audience teeter on the verge of sympathy for a character you’d grown to hate. It was a role that everyone in that theater knew would be an Oscar player. However, as the days and months progressed, it was clear there was very little competition that could match the intensity of Mo’Nique’s work. But then the media reared its ugly head.
Looking for a story, perhaps wanting to discredit the unconventional contender or for reasons that still aren’t clear to this day, a number of journalists began harping on the fact that unlike the rest of her co-stars, Mo’Nique had not attended the film’s premiere at the Toronto Film Festival or the New York Film Festival (“how dare she not hit the campaign trail”). Rumors, that were never verified mind you, spread that Mo’Nique had insisted she be paid for those appearing at those red carpet events and to promote the film in general. What was completely missing from their reports, of course, was that Mo’Nique was busy in Atlanta getting her new weekly BET talk show ready to launch and then actually shooting the show on a nightly basis. She did appear at a “Precious'” screening at the Oscar-friendly AFI Fest at the beginning of November, but her demeanor displayed how disappointed she must have been to feel she “had” to be there.
It’s hard for the media to believe, but contenders are not required to campaign. And a majority of Academy members don’t see it as a necessity either (thank god). In fact, this year, George Clooney hardly did any specific Academy campaigning for “Up in the Air” (although he did some immediately before the nomination deadline for “Michael Clayton”) nor Meryl Streep for “Julie & Julia,” but you hardly heard a cry of criticism from the media regarding those icons. And in what could only be described as a “in your face” result, Mo’Nique has only gone on to win every major Best Supporting Actress Award this year: the Golden Globes, the Critic’s Choice Awards, the SAG Awards and even the Orange British Academy Awards among others. It’s an excellent reminder that even in a business where publicists strategize on a daily basis on how to win an Oscar, sometimes it’s just about the work. Imagine that.
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
The nominees:
Penelope Cruz, “Nine”
Vera Farmiga, “Up in the Air”
Maggie Gyllenhaal, “Crazy Heart”
Anna Kendrick, “Up in the Air”
Mo’Nique, “Precious: Based on ‘Push’ a novel by Sapphire”
Who Will Win: Mo’Nique for “Precious”
Who Should Win: Mo’Nique for “Precious”
Upset Contender: Potentially, “Up in the Air’s” Kendrick could pull the young ingenue card and upset, but that would be a truly shocking event. Especially with the expected split vote with her “Air” co-star Farmiga.
Sorry but George Clooney and Meryl Streep did a lot of more than Mo’nique to promote their films, during the festivals wherer the films were scheduled, when they opened in the USA AND during the Oscars’ compaign. Do your little homework and you would see why Mo’nique got so much criticisms and why Clooney and Streep didn’t. And Mo’nique was not the only ones who had something else to do workwise, far from it. George Clooney, by example, was shooting a film in Europe through this time. SO please don’t compare behaviours which have strictly nothing in common.
You literally have no idea what you are talking about. Mo’Nique appeared at both the Sundance Film Festival and AFI Premieres. Clooney was at the Toronto and LA premieres for Up in the Air. He did very little TV or interviews for the film (and Paramount wasn’t thrilled to say the least). Streep promoted Julia when it opened in August and she was hardly even considered a contender there. The point is — which you seemed to have blindly missed — is that it shouldn’t matter whether an actor or filmmaker spends their time hitting ridiculous “fake” film festivals that exist purely off the hype of awards season (Palm Springs, Santa Barbara) or numerous cocktail parties when their work is being judged. Mo’Nique was paid SCALE to work in “Precious.” If you think she’s at the same financial status as Streep and Clooney, and can afford to take the time to step away from her livelihood which include a child and family, you’re living in a dreamworld. And the idea that anyone would fault her for it (how “dare” she not play the “game”) says more about your own values than anyone else’s.
Just a small nitpick regarding your coverage: Vera Farmiga’s name is not spelled with an N. I’ve seen this same misspelling all over the internet, and at least a half dozen times on this site alone. I have nothing but respect for the HitFix team’s passion and critical acumen, but even little errors like this just seem sloppy.
What frustrates me is that she didn’t even go to the oscar luncheon — which I think is a slap in the face(i know some others didn’t go either). I think if there had been something close to being as good as her performance, I think she would be in jeopardy — just because it comes off as being ungrateful — not showing up for the early awards, not showing up to the BAFTA’s.
Hello? What part of the fact that she lives in Atlanta and has a daily talk show do you not understand?
The whole article decries your whiny position that she must campaign for the award. You admit that others didn’t attend this luncheon (but don’t mention their names) then slam the woman.
Daily. Talk. Show. In. Atlanta!
What? She’s supposed to cancel a pre-arranged taping of her show for a luncheon that other nominees are not attending?
You’re ridiculous.
I’m definitely rooting for her success. I hope she wins this Oscar and blazes a trail during her tour. Get it get it!