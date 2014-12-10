‘Modern Family,’ ‘House of Cards’ lead 2015 Screen Actors Guild Award TV nominations

“Modern Family” and “House of Cards” were the only shows to receive multiple individual nominations plus ensemble recognition as the Screen Actors Guild announced its 2015 award nominations on the TV side on Wednesday (December 10) morning.

With a few exceptions — “Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany joining the field or Uzo Aduba earning a well-earned “Orange Is The New Black” nomination — it was a predictable slate of nominations headed by the same returning favorites, though several fresh shows popped up in key categories.

“Modern Family” leads the Ensemble in a Comedy field, going against returning nominees “The Big Bang Theory,” “Veep” and familiar newcomers “Orange Is the New Black,” snubbed last year on the drama side, and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Three “Modern Family” leads head up the individual comedy fields.

Last year's winner Ty Burrell will be going against co-star Eric Stonestreet for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. They will be joined by Louis C.K., Jim Parsons and, continuing to benefit from the “Shameless” category swap, William H. Macy.

Julie Bowen leads the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, joined by Edie Falco, Amy Poehler, last year's winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Aduba, who takes advantage of SAG's lack of supporting categories.

Over on the Drama Ensemble side, “House of Cards” crashes the field after only earning a nomination for star Kevin Spacey last year. It's going against “Homeland,” “Game of Thrones,” “Downton Abbey” and longtime SAG favorite “Boardwalk Empire.”

In the HBO-heavy Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series category, Spacey has to take on “True Detective” leads Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, plus Steve Buscemi and Peter Dinklage.

“House of Cards” was the only drama with leads in both individual categories, as Robin Wright will face the aforementioned Maslany, Julianna Margulies, Claire Danes, “How To Get Away With Murder” star Viola Davis and last year's winner Maggie Smith.

Note that while “Homeland,” “Game of Thrones” and “Boardwalk Empire” all landed only one individual nomination, they also received Stunt Ensemble nominations, going against “24: Live another Day,” “Sons of Anarchy” and “The Walking Dead.”

On the Movie/Miniseries side, HBO's “The Normal Heart” and “Olive Kitteridge” earned nominations on both sides of the gender divide.

Julia Roberts and Frances McDormand are up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries against Ellen Burstyn for “Flowers in the Attic,” Maggie Gyllenhaal for “The Honorable Woman” and Cicely Tyson for “The Tripe to Bountiful.” [Yes, that means no Allison Tolman for “Fargo,” among other snubs.]

Mark Ruffalo and Richard Jenkins are up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries against Adrien Brody for “Houdini,” “Benedict Cumberbatch for “Sherlock: His Last Vow” and Billy Bob Thornton for “Fargo.” [And yes, that means no Martin Freeman for “Fargo.”]

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will be presented on Sunday, January 25, 2015 on TNT.