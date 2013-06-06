Modest Mouse cancels tour to finish a new album

Good news for people who love both bad and good news: Modest Mouse have canceled their summer 2013 tour and the good side of that coin is that the band is canceling their tour in order to finish a new album.

MM posted their regrets to their website, mentioning, “We do appreciate our fans and promise that we will make it up to you next year.”

No word if they mean the album will drop next year, or fans will just be able to hear it next year, though Q4 this year might be a pretty nice time to release new tunes.

The group has already played a couple shows in 2013, and at Coachella and the in-between Coachella dates, they managed to play three new songs. You can hear “Be Brave,” “Sugar Boats” and “Sh*t in your Cut” (titles pending). They have managed to keep one tour date on the calendar, it seems: the band and the First City Festival are still listing MM as headliners at the Aug. 24-25 event out in Monterey, Calif.

It’s been six years since the Isaac Brock-led rock outfit has released an album; “We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank” from 2007 yielded the group it’s very first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, with help from the commercial success of prior hit “Float On” from 2004’s “Good News for People Who Love Bad News.”

Here is the full note from Modest Mouse:

After much thought, we have decided to cancel our EU/UK tour to continue work on our forthcoming album. We do appreciate our fans and promise that we will make it up to you next year.

Refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

We look forward to sharing our new music with the world next year.

