Modest Mouse, Delta Spirit, Sara Bareilles featured on ‘The Big C’ soundtrack

Epic Records will release the soundtrack to Showtime”s “The Big C” on June 7. The show stars Laura Linney as a patient with cancer, so it makes sense that Epic, Showtime, and Sony Pictures Entertainment, which produces the series, will donate 100% of the net profits from the soundtrack sales to Stand Up To Cancer. The non-profit raises funds for cancer research.

The set features previously released tunes from Sara Bareilles, Franz Ferdinand, Modest Mouse, and Delta Spirit, among others.

Track listing:



1. I’ll Take You There (The Staple Singers)

2. Sunshine Goodtime (Minnutes)

3. Katherine Kiss Me (Franz Ferdinand)

4. Let The Rain (Sara Bareilles)

5. People C’mon (Delta Spirit)

6. Little Motel (Modest Mouse)

7. The Last Day On Earth (Kate Miller-Heidke)

8. Game Called Life – THE BIG C Main Title (Leftover Cuties)

9. Don’t Hold Me Back (Alex Cornish)



10. Everything’s Okay (Lenka)

11. We Turn It Up (Oh Land)

12. Seven Days (Andrew Allen)

13. Say A Lot (Buddy)

14. The Big C Season One Suite (Marcelo Zarvos)

