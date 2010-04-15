Modest Mouse sets summer tour dates; is there new material on the way?

Looks like Modest Mouse have decided to build a July tour run around its Pitchfork Music Festival appearance on the 16th.

Isaac Brock & Co. will kick things off on July 2 in the bustling music mecca of Royal Oak, Mich., continuing through July 24.

The Pitchfork fest has been sold-out for months, so this at least gives fans an opportunity to touch base with the Epic band.

Or is it ground to test new material? It’s been a little over three years since the rock band’s last “We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank,” and last year’s EP “No One’s First and Your Next” was a crop of B-sides from those sessions and from even older recordings.

There’s no word yet from a Modest Mouse rep on the possibility of new tunes, but bands generally hit the road because 1) they run out of money and tours bring it back in 2) they have something brewing and want to get people excited 3) both.

“The Moon & Antarctica” is getting a vinyl reissue for Record Store Day, April 17 (Saturday), a 10 year landmark for the band. It’s been out of print for five years, so there’s that.

Here are Modest Mouse’s July tour dates:

2 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Theater

6 – Kansas City, MO – Crossroads KC @ Grinders

9 – Santa Fe, NM – Paolo Soleri Amphitheatre

10 – Broomfield, CO – 1stBank Center

12 – Sioux Falls, SD – Ramkota Exhibit Hall

13 – Fargo, ND – Hub at the Venue

14 – Minneapolis, MN – The Orpheum Theatre

16 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Festival

17 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

18 – Knoxville, TN – The Valarium

19 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

20 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

22 – Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater

23 – Brooklyn, NY – Williamsburg Waterfront

24 – Boston, MA – House of Blues