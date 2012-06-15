‘Moneyball,’ ’21 Jump Street’ star Jonah Hill joins the cast of Tarantino’s ‘Django Unchained’

Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” is still shooting, believe it or not, despite that Christmas Day release looming six months away. Two lengthy back-to-back shoots for Leonardo DiCaprio. That guy’s gonna need a vacation.

Today comes news of further casting on the western romp, as Jonah Hill has joined the ensemble, according to a report at Deadline. Apparently Hill was in the mix for a larger role in the film at one point in time, but couldn’t commit due to scheduling. It seems they’ve found room for him after all.

Hill has stepped up his profile plenty in the last few years. He’s successfully jerked himself from the pigeonhole of broad comedy (though he’ll continue to be in plenty of those, including this year’s “The Watch”). An Oscar nomination for his performance in Bennett Miller’s “Moneyball” certainly pushes that point.

After “Django,” Hill also has a role opposite DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street,” a long gestating project for the “Hugo” director. Hill is also attached to star in the drama “True Story” opposite James Franco for director Rupert Goold.

“Django Unchained” also stars Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz and Kerry Washington and is set for a December 25 release.

