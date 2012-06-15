‘Moneyball,’ ’21 Jump Street’ star Jonah Hill joins the cast of Tarantino’s ‘Django Unchained’

Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” is still shooting, believe it or not, despite that Christmas Day release looming six months away. Two lengthy back-to-back shoots for Leonardo DiCaprio. That guy’s gonna need a vacation.
Today comes news of further casting on the western romp, as Jonah Hill has joined the ensemble, according to a report at Deadline. Apparently Hill was in the mix for a larger role in the film at one point in time, but couldn’t commit due to scheduling. It seems they’ve found room for him after all.
Hill has stepped up his profile plenty in the last few years. He’s successfully jerked himself from the pigeonhole of broad comedy (though he’ll continue to be in plenty of those, including this year’s “The Watch”). An Oscar nomination for his performance in Bennett Miller’s “Moneyball” certainly pushes that point.
After “Django,” Hill also has a role opposite DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street,” a long gestating project for the “Hugo” director. Hill is also attached to star in the drama “True Story” opposite James Franco for director Rupert Goold.
“Django Unchained” also stars Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz and Kerry Washington and is set for a December 25 release.
This is awful news. His character has sex with Kerry Washington. Sacha Baron Cohen had the role, and visually speaking the audience would have appreciated seeing his naked rear end knowing the alternative is Jonah.
Please don’t reveal specific scenes from the script, even if they seem innocuous.
That seems pretty spoiler-y… And I’ll go on record calling this an upgrade, both talent-wise and rear-end-wise.
I apologize Liz, the internet bubble can fool you into thinking everyone else has read the non-shooting script.
Unsexiest movie since The Sitter, then.
It sounds like it’s actually a different, unknown role, and not the role of Scotty Harmony.
Jonah Hill is one of the most overrated actors in the biz. This guy has one of the best agents in town. He completely didn’t deserve his Oscar nomination over Albert Brooks ( in ” Drive”). I would have given Moneyball’s Phillip Seymour Hoffman an Oscar nomination over Jonah Hill. Hill was unbelievably lightweight in ” Moneyball.” His hype machine is hilarious.