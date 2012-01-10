Monica and Brandy re-team for ‘Turn the Lights On’

R&B stars Brandy and Monica are set to make sweet music together again.

The duo have been in a Miami studio together cutting the upcoming track “Turn the Lights On.” Monica’s Twitter account dropped the bombshell, “We have Both Been Blessed Beyond Measure..14years later.. #TURNTHELIGHTSON ?Love @4everBrandy.”

The last time the duo teamed up (14 years ago), they came up with the Grammy-winning “The Boy is Mine,” which stayed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 weeks. That song was featured on Monica’s “The Boy is Mine” and Brandy’s “Never Say Never.”

The news marks the second resurgence of millennial R&B, as reclusive “Voodoo” child D’Angelo is also on the comeback trail.

Brandy was recently a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars” and will soon be seen in Tyler Perry’s “The Marriage Counselor.” Monica’s next solo album, “New Life,” will land in stores in February. Watch the video for the lead single, “Until It’s Gone,” here.

Re-live the late ’90s with Brandy and Monica here: