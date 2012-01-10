Monica and Brandy re-team for ‘Turn the Lights On’

01.10.12 7 years ago

R&B stars Brandy and Monica are set to make sweet music together again.

The duo have been in a Miami studio together cutting the upcoming track “Turn the Lights On.” Monica’s Twitter account dropped the bombshell, “We have Both Been Blessed Beyond Measure..14years later.. #TURNTHELIGHTSON ?Love @4everBrandy.”

The last time the duo teamed up (14 years ago), they came up with the Grammy-winning “The Boy is Mine,” which stayed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 weeks. That song was featured on Monica’s “The Boy is Mine” and Brandy’s “Never Say Never.” 

The news marks the second resurgence of millennial R&B, as reclusive “Voodoo” child D’Angelo is also on the comeback trail

Brandy was recently a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars” and will soon be seen in Tyler Perry’s “The Marriage Counselor.” Monica’s next solo album, “New Life,” will land in stores in February. Watch the video for the lead single, “Until It’s Gone,” here.

Re-live the late ’90s with Brandy and Monica here:  

Around The Web

TAGSBRANDYMonica

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP