‘Monsters Inc.’ re-release moved up to crowded Christmas holiday weekend

What a difference a month can make.

Disney/Pixar’s 2001 hit “Monsters Inc.” is the latest classic animated film to get a 3D facelift for a theatrical re-release. It was initially scheduled for release during the relatively quiet January of 2013.

However, the studio must have received a boost of confidence, as “Monsters” was just moved to the extremely crowded Christmas weekend. The re-release will now open December 19.

The new date pits it against other big openers such as “Life of Pi,” “The Great Gatsby” and “Django Unchained,” plus holdovers like “The Hobbit” and “Les Miserables.”

However the presence of animated films will be relatively light, with Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph” opening November 2 and DreamWorks Animation’s “Rise of the Guardians” following on November 18.

The 3D re-release is in anticipation of the film’s upcoming prequel “Monsters University.” That film opens June 21, 2013.

Voice actors John Goodman, Billy Crystal, Steve Buscemi and Jennifer Tilly are reprising their roles for “University,” along with newcomers Kelsey Grammer and Dave Foley.