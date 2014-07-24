‘Moonbeam City’ Trailer: Rob Lowe is an Animated Sleaze God

#Rob Lowe #Comedy Central
07.24.14 4 years ago

Welcome to “Moonbeam City,” the single sleaziest, horniest, and most absurd take on “Miami Vice”-style crime dramas I've ever seen.

Comedy Central's upcoming animated series stars Rob Lowe (arguably our greatest and creepiest actor) as Dazzle Novak, “a handsome idiot who commits more crimes than most criminals.” Dazzle has to contend with his overbearing boss Pizzaz Miller (Elizabeth Banks) and cocky rookie Rad Cunningham (Will Forte), who is determined to see him fail. The show debuts in 2015, but for now you can glimpse this seedy, neon, pink, slightly NSFW-ish trailer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rob Lowe#Comedy Central
TAGSCOMEDY CENTRALELIZABETH BANKSmoonbeam cityrob loweWILL FORTE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP