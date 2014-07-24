‘Moonbeam City’ Trailer: Rob Lowe is an Animated Sleaze God

Welcome to “Moonbeam City,” the single sleaziest, horniest, and most absurd take on “Miami Vice”-style crime dramas I've ever seen.

Comedy Central's upcoming animated series stars Rob Lowe (arguably our greatest and creepiest actor) as Dazzle Novak, “a handsome idiot who commits more crimes than most criminals.” Dazzle has to contend with his overbearing boss Pizzaz Miller (Elizabeth Banks) and cocky rookie Rad Cunningham (Will Forte), who is determined to see him fail. The show debuts in 2015, but for now you can glimpse this seedy, neon, pink, slightly NSFW-ish trailer.