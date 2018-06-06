‘Moonstruck’ Mixes Myth And Romantic Comedy In This Week’s Best Comics

Image Comics

One of the fun parts about Grace Ellis and Shae Beagle’s romantic comedy/fantasy book Moonstruck, which sees issue #6 out today from Image Comics, is how carefully Ellis and Beagle strike a balance with their metaphors. Aliens and monsters have stood in for real-world fears and social issues for decades, but if it’s done hamfistedly, it doesn’t work or even backfires. But as this book has unfolded, its witty collection of early-twentysomething mystical creatures has served as both people and carefully considered metaphor. Nobody is a stand-in for an entire group, they just happen to be who they are, and their mythical status tends to reflect that. It’s a book you can breeze through, and then return to think about, and that’s something that picks up the pace in this new arc.

The coffeehouse team, including Chet the genderqueer centaur and Julie, take a much-needed break from finals and go to an off-campus party at a fraternity house, which is run by fairies. If you know your mythology at all, you know to never trust the fey, especially when they were polos and khaki shorts, and, sure enough, they’re up to something. However, Ellis and Beagle are careful not to resort to eighties movie cliches, here; the fraternity is not full of cartoonish brodudes, for example. Take out the mythology and this would still work as a story, well, bar the dragon band lighting everything on fire.

The book never loses its heart or its sense of humor, and it’s been a delightful sleeper as it’s unfolded. If you haven’t been following it, now’s a great chance to pick it up. We can always use more romantic comedies on the stands, and Moonstruck is shaping up to be a particularly great one.

DC Comics

Unexpected #1, DC Comics

Ryan Sook, Cary Nord, and Steve Orlando pay tribute to DC’s cosmic ’80s books with a gleefully over the top tale full of purple dialogue, ridiculous outfits, and galactic consequences. It all works, though, because of Janet, aka Firebrand, a woman with a heart that literally stops if she doesn’t fight. So, of course, she’s not a fighter. This book is good, old-fashioned gods-and-planets high fantasy superheroics, and if you missed that stuff the first time through, this is like it, but better.

Harrow County #32, Dark Horse

Cullen Bunn and Tyler Crook bring their horror comic, equal parts Faulkner and Lovecraft, to a perfect end as our heroine Emmy, a witch in a Depression-era Southern town, faces down her nemesis Hester Beck to decide the fate of the people she loves. It’s a shame to see this book, which is brilliant literary horror and precisely what this genre needed in comics, go, but at the same time, Bunn and Crook have no lack of demands on their time, and it’s better to go out on a high note. If you’ve missed this book, start from the beginning; it’s a wonderful ride.

Dazzler X Song #1, Marvel

Magdalene Visaggio, Laura Braga, and Rachelle Rosenberg riff on the idea of mutants, and now Inhumans, as stand-ins for oppressed people and use it as a method of musing on a string of concerns. If two groups are facing oppression, after all, they should be able to unite, but not everyone gets the memo. It’s not terribly subtle, of course, but that’s never been the bailiwick of superhero stories, and Visaggio keeps it from being preachy by anchoring it in Dazzler just trying to be a good person and a better musician.

Brother Nash #1, Titan

Bridgit Connell rolls out a book about a trucker who, while hauling loads on the highways, takes the time to help wayward spirits find their way home as well. Connell mixes elements of horror and spirituality through the book, and it works in part because Brother Nash is fundamentally a nice guy who uses words, not fists, to solve his problems. It’s a welcome take on the idea of the wandering medium, and if you’re a horror fan, worth picking up.