Morcheeba, Fall On Your Sword combine for new Christmas song: Exclusive

12.15.14 4 years ago

Want to hear Skye Edwards of Morcheeba sing “White Christmas” with electronic/movie music producer Fall On Your Sword? How about for charity?

FoYS has prepped the release of its annual Christmas single, and HitFix has the exclusive first-listen. Proceeds from the sales go toward The Ralph Bates Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund, founded by FoYS mastermind Will Bates.

“We wanted to create a really lush and dreamy rendition of ‘White Christmas” and Skye just has the perfect voice for this. I”m so thrilled that she was able to do it,” Bates said in a statement. “When I said it was in aid of my dad”s cancer charity, she didn”t even hesitate. “

Check out a portion of “White Christmas” below and use your imagination for the B-side — a rendition of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” co-created with horror director Larry Fessenden (“Last Winter,” “ABCs of Death”).

“White Christmas” and “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” are on sale now via iTunes.

