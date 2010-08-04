More ‘American Idol’ changes: 19 Entertainment switches to Universal Music Group

“American Idol” isn”t the only one making changes. As the talent show moves into season 10 with a new slate of judges, the program”s producer 19 Entertainment shifts from Sony Music Entertainment to Universal Music Group.
Sony inherited the 19 deal when it merged with BMG, which has had the partnership for nine years, according to Billboard. A number of past “AI” contestants remain on Sony labels including Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Daughtry, Fantasia, David Cook, Adam Lambert, Kellie Pickler, Jordin Sparks and David Archuleta. Sony will also release albums this fall from Season 9″s winner, Lee DeWyze, and runner-up, Crystal Bowersox.
Going forward, UMG will release the debut from the “AI” winner, as well as have rights to the other finalists. Contestants will come out through the Interscope/Geffen/A&M labels.
“We like delivering hits and new artists,” UMG co-CEO Lucian Grainge said in a statement issued by the label group. “UMG and ‘American Idol” is the right combination at the right time. Pairing the renowned expertise of Simon [Fuller] and Jimmy [Iovine, IGA chairman] in developing and marketing musical talent creates a truly winning combination that will allow ‘Idol’s’ artists to realize their fullest potential.”
No reason for the shift was given, but sales for “Idol” contestants have fallen off considerably, with recent winners failing to achieve the heights of Clarkson or Underwood. Sony pop-oriented imprints such as J and Jive were great fits for many “Idols,” plus Sony easily placed acts like Underwood through its Nashville divisions. it will be interesting to see if Universal shifts country-leaning ‘Idols’ to Mercury Nashville. In Geffen chairman, Ron Fair, who signed Christina Aguilera to RCA and then worked with Pussycat Dolls at IGA, the label has the perfect in-house producer for pure pop acts.
Everything runs its course. Stick a fork in this show,its done. I find it humorous that the show’s biggest success is some Country Barbie who couldn’t hold a candle to the likes of real country singers like Patsy,Loretta,Dolly and Tammy who came up from poverty and heartbreak and climbed to the top through blood,sweat and tears. Carrie was styled into a country diva by Idol handlers. Not to take away from her success but if this is Idol’s main contribution to music then what really has the show been good for? At least Britain’s Got Talent gave a middle aged recluse who’d written off her dream a chance to finally live it (and how!). Now that’s an inspiring story, and a reason to buy records.
RS, bitter much? hahahahahaha. in her generation of country music, carrie is the leading artist, in a genre that is known for being mostly men. in a generation which consists of carrie underwood, jason aldean, luke bryan etc., carrie is BY FAR the biggest. this is a HUGE accomplishment. and how can you say that she cant hold a candle to any of the other women when shes regarded as the best singer in all of today’s music, something those women were NEVER known for imo. she won the entertainer of the year at the ACM’s twice in a row, something thats NEVER happened for a women. and shes predicted to sweep the entertainer of the year in both shows when the CMA’s come around. and guess what, SHE DOESNT REMIX. if she was just another girl who was handled by idol, she’d b everywhere, bc she’d be a huge sell out which she isnt. so just because you dont like her, doesnt mean her accomplishments dont mean anything. idol found a future legend in country music, it found a singer who may very well end up being one of the most rewarded artists in music history, so yeah, i think idol did a great job. also, the music world is different now. most of the artists dont become famous through playing in all the bars etc. the music business is all about luck. carrie didnt audition for idol bc she thot she was gonna win. she had the luck of god on her side. and i can guarentee you that if she didnt have talent, she woulnt be around 5 years later.
Hey! In case you haven’t noticed, Adam Lambert is wowing fans worldwide. He’s the last great one to come out of AI, and is only going to become more and more known for his huge talent, showmanship and edgy modern relativity in the music field. The magic combo of great voice, beautiful face, and intelligent personna with sexy charisma is the whole package sought by AI. The whole planet is abuzz, waiting for him to come to their spot to perform and wonders what fabulous creative, sensitive, explosive, relevant, and uplifting music he will give us as his career unfolds. We are drooling with anticipation, smiling hard with so much gratitude and heartfelt warmth every time we re-watch videos of his performances. Thanks Adam for all the joy you bring. Hugs to you and the band,
Marianne
Carrie Underwood is still and will remain an incredible Artist for years to come. This girl exudes talent, grace and charm in everything she does. She possesses fantastic vocal talents, fashion sense, and acting abilities and is an absolutely TERRIFIC entertainer. I’ve seen her in concert over ten times and she has never failed to entertain me or impress me with her singing abilities. Carrie is DOWNRIGHT AWESOME!