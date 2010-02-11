More deja vu for Vin Diesel as he returns to ‘Riddick’

Just days after Universal Pictures announced Vin Diesel would return in a fifth installment of “The Fast and the Furious,” comes news the bald headed action star is returning to the role that first put him on the map: the anti-hero Riddick.

Riddick first appeared in the surprise hit “Pitch Black” in 2000.Â He then reunited with director David Twothy to produce “The Chronicles of Riddick” four years later.Â That film was considered a disappointment critically and financially as it made only $116 million worldwide, but cost over $100 million. However, the character has grown in popularity due to the last video game, “The Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena.”Â Now, Variety reports Universal is teaming up with Lionsgate to produce a “Riddick” with Diesel set to star and produce.Â Twothy will return to direct from his original screenplay.

Unlike “Chronicles” which explored the world surrounding Riddick, the new movie will be a smaller, darker outing that focuses more on just the mysterious, but stacked drifter with those crazy eyes. No word on whether “Chronicles”Â stars Judi Dench, Thandie Newton and Karl Urban will return.

Lionsgate is selling international rights at the Berlin Film Festival, so it’s not clear whether a 100% greenlight is dependent on those sales.Â In any event, the picture is expected to film after Diesel finishes “Fast Five” sometimes this year.