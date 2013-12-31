More Nazi zombie insanity in ‘Dead Snow 2′ teaser

(CBR) With the Sundance just around the corner, the teaser trailer has arrived for “Dead Snow: Red vs. Dead”, the sequel to Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola”s 2009 breakout film.

While this teaser is loaded down with footage from the original, it”s clear the sequel picks up where the first movie left off – and, naturally, features the return of the Nazi zombies. Dark comedy, blood and gore likely ensue. Martin Starr, Derek Mears, Amrita Acharia and Ingrid Haas star.