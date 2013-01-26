More ‘X-Men’ acting vets sign on for ‘Days of Future Past’

As “X-Men: Days of Future Past” prepares to start shooting, director Bryan Singer (who directed the first two “X-Men” films last decade) has revealed that even more former “X-Men” stars have signed on for the film.
Based on the fan favorite storyline, “Days of Future Past” will feature both the mutant heroes of the cinematic past and present, and it looks like Rogue, Iceman and Kitty Pryde will be along for the ride.
Singer has just confirmed that “X-Men” stars Anna Paquin, Shawn Ashmore and Ellen Page are joining the swelling ranks of the upcoming sequel to “X-Men: First Class.” He even included a shout-out to “X-Men: The Last Stand” director Brett Ratner.
He tweeted, “Very excited to welcome #annapaquin, @ellenpage & @shawnrashmore to #XMen #DaysofFuturePast – thank you @BrettRatner for letting them live!”
The trio will be reunited with Hugh Jackman, who is returning as Wolverine, while Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart will also reprise their respective roles as Magneto and Professor X.
They will share the screen with “X-Men First Class” stars such as James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender and more.
Very excited about this movie! They can fix all the errors in the past with this one movie!
I’m worried about Singer directing.
I’m worried Singer will suck all the cool out of First Class, and turn it into the static, less wonderous world of his first two X-Men films.
Think about those films. Vaughn made the mutant powers “awesome,” as in, they fill you with awe.
Singer did everything he could to tone down Storm’s, Magneto’s, and others’ powers.
I want mutants as we saw them in First Class, not mutants as we saw them in Singer’s films.
Let’s be honest: Singer is just not as good a filmmaker as Vaughn.
Your joking right? Vaughn has nothing that compares to The Usual Suspects on his filmography. Besides, it’s hard to criticize Singer for downplaying the super powers. He was under way more strict budgetary guidelines than Vaughn was, because, at the time, superhero movies were a very risky project. The fact that Singer pulled off X-Men was a huge boon for the superhero genre, and it would be foolish to forget that.
@FRANK, I certainly think that ‘Layer Cake’ compares to ‘Usual Suspects’. Not sure if most would agree with me on that but IMO.
One aspect that I thought Vaughn nailed but Ratner & Singer didn’t was showing the X-Men working as a team which a fundamental part of the comic series. I hope Singer took note of that and continues it into the new film.
I think Vaughn is EASILY the better filmmaker of the two. I don’t know what it is, but Singer’s big budget movies always seem to end up being kind of bland. It seems like Vaughn has developed a better feel for pacing and directing action than Singer has (imho).
Also agree with MRIDGE1 – Layer Cake definitely compares.
Just saw all my alerts… thanks, guys, for making my argument for me.
Frank, while Singer tends to do intimate moments very well, moments that demand a static camera, he is NOT good directing kinetic scenes, with moving shots, tracking shots… he doesn’t have the vision Vaughn has.
And frankly, he simply doesn’t have the IMAGINATION Vaughn has.
Again, I point to the muted mutants of his X-Men versus Vaughn’s awe-inspiring mutants.
Apt Pupil and The Usual Suspects are great films. And they are what Singer does well.
But go back and look at the first two X-Men films. They haven’t aged well. Even the second has been pushed-off the Mount Rushmore of comic book films long ago by films that actually dare embrace their comic book roots instead of running from them and then going beyond them to break the paradigm.
First Class is first class in name and in stature in the X-films. Vaughn’s work blows away anything Singer did. I’m sorry, but it’s true.
Singer would be better served to make smaller films, more intimate films.
When it was announced Vaughn was leaving Days of Future Past and that Singer was taking over, my expectations and impatience to see this film came down. Big time.
Singer will have this chance to prove he can direct a dynamic superhero film.
So far, we’ve seen he really can’t, between X1, X2, and Superman Returns.
We know Vaughn can, between Kick-Ass and First Class.
I hope Singer can do it. But I have little faith he can.
I’m backing Frank on this one.
Singer reintroduced superhero movies with X-Men after the awful ones of the 90’s. He understood how to take the genre to the next level and gain them respect. He knew how to give them the prestige and realism they deserved. It set the bar for future superhero movies.
Without that achievement, there is no Spider-Man, no Batman Begins, no revival of superhero movies. None.
Now where superhero movies stand, Green Lantern, Amazing Spider-Man, Dredd, the overblown sequels to Iron Man, he is just the director to reintroduce us to real superhero movies again.
I agree, first class was way better than x1 and 2. Yeah singer was a key player in bringing comic book hero’s to the big screen, but I was also disappointed when I learned that singer was directing.
For example: the difference in imagination and balls between Vaughn and Singer:
I guarantee if Vaughn were directing/in charge of Days of Future past, we’d get the REAL Iceman. Sliding around on ice bridges, fully incased in ice.
With Singer back in charge, it’s going to be the same static, boring take on Iceman he’s always used.
Singer just doesn’t have it. He should not be directing superhero films. His superhero films are dour and they have no sense of wonder and amazement.
I don’t think the debate here is Singer’s contribution to the genre but his capabilities as a director verses Vaughn’s.
There’s no doubt that Vaughn is a superior director IMO. He has a visual and visceral style that lends’s itself well to the genre and I was disapointed to see him depart the project.
I have hope that Singer delivers a worth-while film but based on his track record, the odds are stacked against him.
I’ll agree that Layer Cake is on par with The Usual Suspects. But I’m happy to have Singer back on X-men anyway. X2 is still my favorite comic book movie so far. I hope they bring Colossus back for this one too. He’s been kinda underutilized in the films, and he certainly played a key role in the Days of Future Past comic book story. Plus he’s a cool visual.
Layer cake and the usual suspects are both great movies. Singer’s superman took me back to the days of my youth! He took the best of the first film and brought it to a new fan base. Singer started a new standard for comic book movies with the x-men. Thankfully, we have people like Singer and Vaughn making these movies instead of ending up with another 1990’s batman turd!
YES! Now figure out a way to get Rogue’s powers back! Singer wouldn’t bring her back as a boring human would he?? there’s so much potential with her power! I wonder what would happen if she took more then just one mutant power?! that would be EPIC! X3 screwed up ALOT of things, so i hope this “time-travel” will fix some things! & Famke dhould also be brought back! she IS the phoenix!
At the end of X3, Magneto is shown moving the chess piece with his power. He was slowly regaining his powers. The cure wasn’t permanent, thus, Rogue and the other neutered mutants can be re-powered in the next one. Here’s the clip:
[www.youtube.com]
I just hope they get this new X-Men movie correct. I feel each time they make an X-Men movie, it is like a person grasping in the dark for the light switch. No one has really “turned-it on” yet. Oh, and hopefully they are correcting past mistakes since the worst thing they did was make Rogue such a weak character who gave up her powers – ugghhh!
Well, considering the source material acts as a sort of reboot (and the inclusion Of Ellen Page’s kitty pryde definitely ensuring they don’t move that far from the comic’s plot line) there’s a really good chance they can rectify all the mistakes from X3
SINGER SUCKS CRAP…FIRST 2 XMEN SUCK BALLS AND ARE BORING….USUAL SUSPECTS IS OVER RATED….PULL YOUR PRETENTIOUS ASSES OUT OF YOUR HEADS….VAUGHN MADE THE BEST XMEN MOVIE TRUEST TO FANS TASTE
Like many here I am disappointed that singer is taking over new x-men film….and also tired of hearing how he introduce heroes to big screen by he’s first two x-men films…people lets not forget a little film named “blade” that’s the film that everybody forgets…about a vampire hunter…who before anything got started, put marvel heroes back on the big screen and comic heroes movies in general too.after that film hit it big all the “big time” heroes started coming out, but it’s all thanks to the first blade that manage to pull that dark world perfectly
‘Blade’ was the first comic adaptation that treated the genre seriously but ‘Xmen’ was the first to make biggest splash in the mainstream which caused the tidal wave of adaptations from there on out.
0.o I’m pretty sure I remember Bryan Singer providing awe-inspiring effects in his X-Men films at the time they came out. But that was ten years ago. So of course Matthew Vaughn’s adaptation brought about a greater awe to moviegoers now, given how far we’ve come in the field of cinematic effects, and what we’re able to currently showcase, in good taste, in terms of particular character’s abilities. I think there are things to be recognized and respected of both the Bryan Singer and Matthew Vaughn adaptations, like the storytelling, characterization, and artistic vision of both filmmakers. So I’m certain we have much to look forward to in this upcoming adaption so stop worrying so much. And that’s coming from a die-hard X-Men comic book fan from early childhood.
I would like to see similar actors who played the first movie. I would be deeply disappointed if I won’t be seeing them or them being played by new actors.
It’s about time I’ve been waiting since I was a kid for this movie to be made.
