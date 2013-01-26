More ‘X-Men’ acting vets sign on for ‘Days of Future Past’

As “X-Men: Days of Future Past” prepares to start shooting, director Bryan Singer (who directed the first two “X-Men” films last decade) has revealed that even more former “X-Men” stars have signed on for the film.

Based on the fan favorite storyline, “Days of Future Past” will feature both the mutant heroes of the cinematic past and present, and it looks like Rogue, Iceman and Kitty Pryde will be along for the ride.

Singer has just confirmed that “X-Men” stars Anna Paquin, Shawn Ashmore and Ellen Page are joining the swelling ranks of the upcoming sequel to “X-Men: First Class.” He even included a shout-out to “X-Men: The Last Stand” director Brett Ratner.

He tweeted, “Very excited to welcome #annapaquin, @ellenpage & @shawnrashmore to #XMen #DaysofFuturePast – thank you @BrettRatner for letting them live!”

The trio will be reunited with Hugh Jackman, who is returning as Wolverine, while Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart will also reprise their respective roles as Magneto and Professor X.

They will share the screen with “X-Men First Class” stars such as James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender and more.