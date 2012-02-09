Morgan Freeman joining Tom Cruise in sci-fi thriller ‘Oblivion’

Morgan Freeman is joining Tom Cruise in the upcoming sci-fi thriller “Oblivion.”

In the post-apocalyptic film from “Tron Legacy” director Joseph Kosinski, the Earth has been abandoned, with humans living in space. Cruise plays Earth’s sole resident, in charge of salvaging parts of damaged ships being used to fight a vicious alien enemy.

Freeman’s part is being kept under wraps, but will be integral to the narrative, reports Deadline.com, who broke the casting story.

The Universal Pictures film — formerly known as “Horizons” — also stars Andrea Riseborough (“W.E.) and Olga Kurylenko (“Quantum of Solace”). The latter stepped in to the film’s love interest role after Jessica Chastain (“The Tree of Life,” “The Help”) dropped out.

Initially penned by William Monahan (“The Departed”) and Karl Gajdusek, Oscar winner Michael Arndt (“Little Miss Sunshine”) is currently rewriting the script. He also worked on the screenplay for Cruise’s upcoming musical “Rock of Ages.”

Freeman recently received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes. He’ll soon be seen in Christopher Nolan’s final Batman film, “The Dark Knight Rises.”