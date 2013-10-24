Watch: A baffled Morgan Freeman performs ‘The Fox’ by Ylvis

10.24.13

Those of you who claim you’d totally listen to Morgan Freeman read the phone book are in luck! Now you won’t have to subject yourself to mind-numbing boredom just to make a point, because the fine folks of Screen Junkies had the ace idea to ask the old man cast of “Last Vegas” to recite the lyrics to some of the silliest pop songs du jour. And of course, the honey-voiced Morgan was given “The Fox” by Ylvis.

Make sure to stick it out long enough to hear Michael Douglas read the lyrics to Alison Gold’s “Chinese Food” like some kind of horribly deranged serial killer.

