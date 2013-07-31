Morrison’s ‘Wonder Woman’ will focus on dynamic between mother and daughter

(CBR)

While Grant Morrison”s remarks about bondage, submission and eroticism in early Wonder Woman comics may receive widespread attention, his more subdued comments in a new interview may actually shed the most light on his long-awaited take on the Amazing Amazon.

Talking to USA Today about Wonder Woman: Earth One, his 120-page graphic novel with artist Yanick Paquette, the writer explains that, “I”m really focusing a lot more on the mother and daughter story in it between Hippolyta and Diana. I want it to be that kind of book, a story about women.”

“I grew up with my own mother and sister in the house,” he continues, “and it was watching that and the way women can tear each other apart and lift each other up at the same time. I wanted to do a little bit of my own experience with those characters. Diana”s a lot more defiant in it and she”s not sent to man”s world – she runs away to it so there”s a very different dynamic between her and Hippolyta, and the entire thing basically takes place around a trial.”

That”s fitting, Morrison reasons, as “I always felt one of the fundamentals of Wonder Woman in at least the last two decades is that she always seems to be on trial, and I don”t mean that in a story sense. Everyone”s always saying, ‘Why does nobody buy Wonder Woman? Why isn”t she any good?” It seems like she”s always on trial, so I thought if I literalized that and made the story basically the Amazons bringing her back home after her first adventure away and putting her on trial, it”d be different from anything else you might see. The Amazons have their own ways of doing things.

“It”s kind of asking Wonder Woman to justify herself, which I feel has almost been what the character”s had to do for a long time.”