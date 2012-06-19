Morrissey announces 33-city U.S. tour

06.19.12 6 years ago

No, Smiths fans, the band isn’t getting back together – not even if the U.K. forms a completely new government, in fact. Even worse, former frontman Morrissey recently announced he’ll be retiring in two years, so if you’ve never seen him live, you’d better rush out and see him at the next available opportunity.

Thankfully, The Boy With the Thorn In His Side is generously giving his fans another chance with the announcement of a fall tour, which will see him moping about 33 U.S. cities beginning October 5 in Boston, MA and wrapping up December 8 in Atlantic City, NJ. As an added bonus for L.A. fans, his Staples Center concert will feature a supporting performance from another rock-music icon, perennial wild-child Iggy Pop and his band of merry Stooges.

Below you can find a full listing of dates. Tickets go on sale June 22.

October
5 – Boston, Mass. @ Wang Theatre
6 – Waterbury, Conn. @ Palace Theater
10 – New York, N.Y. @ Radio City Music Hall
15 – Portland, Maine @ State Theatre
16 – Burlington, Vt. @Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
18 – Albany, N.Y. @ Palace Theatre
19 – Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theatre
23 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Heinz Hall
24 – Columbus, Ohio @ LC Indoor Pavilion
26 – Flint, Mich. @ James H Whiting Auditorium
27 – Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre
29 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Orpheum Theatre
30 – Clear Lake, Iowa @ Surf Ballroom

November
1 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Rococo Theatre
3 – Denver, Colo. @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House
4 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Kingsbury Hall at University of Utah
8 – Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theatre
10 – Bellingham, Wash. @ Mount Baker Theatre
11 – Portland, Ore. @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
14 – Davis, Calif. @ Robert Mondavi Center at UC Davis
16 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Davies Symphony Hall
17 – Reno, Nev. @ John Ascuaga”s Nugget – Rose Ballroom
21 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theater
23 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas at The Chelsea Ballroom
24 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center Arena w/ Iggy and The Stooges
27 – El Paso, Texas @ Tricky Falls
28 – Wichita Falls, Texas @ Kay Yeager Coliseum
30 – Pharr, Texas @ Pharr Entertainment Center

December
1 – Beaumont, Texas @ Jefferson Theatre
3 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
5 – Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel
7 – North Bethesda, Md. @ The Music Center at Strathmore
8 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Showboat Resort and Casino – House of Blues

