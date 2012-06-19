Morrissey announces 33-city U.S. tour

No, Smiths fans, the band isn’t getting back together – not even if the U.K. forms a completely new government, in fact. Even worse, former frontman Morrissey recently announced he’ll be retiring in two years, so if you’ve never seen him live, you’d better rush out and see him at the next available opportunity.

Thankfully, The Boy With the Thorn In His Side is generously giving his fans another chance with the announcement of a fall tour, which will see him moping about 33 U.S. cities beginning October 5 in Boston, MA and wrapping up December 8 in Atlantic City, NJ. As an added bonus for L.A. fans, his Staples Center concert will feature a supporting performance from another rock-music icon, perennial wild-child Iggy Pop and his band of merry Stooges.

Below you can find a full listing of dates. Tickets go on sale June 22.

Follow me on Twitter @HitFixChris

October

5 – Boston, Mass. @ Wang Theatre

6 – Waterbury, Conn. @ Palace Theater

10 – New York, N.Y. @ Radio City Music Hall

15 – Portland, Maine @ State Theatre

16 – Burlington, Vt. @Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

18 – Albany, N.Y. @ Palace Theatre

19 – Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theatre

23 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Heinz Hall

24 – Columbus, Ohio @ LC Indoor Pavilion

26 – Flint, Mich. @ James H Whiting Auditorium

27 – Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre

29 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Orpheum Theatre

30 – Clear Lake, Iowa @ Surf Ballroom

November

1 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Rococo Theatre

3 – Denver, Colo. @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House

4 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Kingsbury Hall at University of Utah

8 – Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theatre

10 – Bellingham, Wash. @ Mount Baker Theatre

11 – Portland, Ore. @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

14 – Davis, Calif. @ Robert Mondavi Center at UC Davis

16 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Davies Symphony Hall

17 – Reno, Nev. @ John Ascuaga”s Nugget – Rose Ballroom

21 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theater

23 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas at The Chelsea Ballroom

24 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center Arena w/ Iggy and The Stooges

27 – El Paso, Texas @ Tricky Falls

28 – Wichita Falls, Texas @ Kay Yeager Coliseum

30 – Pharr, Texas @ Pharr Entertainment Center

December

1 – Beaumont, Texas @ Jefferson Theatre

3 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

5 – Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel

7 – North Bethesda, Md. @ The Music Center at Strathmore

8 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Showboat Resort and Casino – House of Blues