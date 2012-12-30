Most Anticipated TV Premieres and Returns of 2013 – ‘The Following,’ ‘Americans,’ ‘Breaking Bad’

TV fans had a quiet week or two there, but don’t worry. The small screen is returning in full force in 2013. There are premieres for new shows, including FOX’s “The Following,” FX’s “The Americans” and Showtime’s “Ray Donovan.” There are the returns of favorites like “Community” and “Game of Thrones” and “Justified.” “American Idol” has three new judges. “Downton Abbey” FINALLY premieres its third season for viewers who didn’t pirate the episodes months ago. And… sniffle… “Breaking Bad” airs its last eight episodes on AMC.

Check up our roundup (in chronological order) of some of the premieres and returns we’re jazzed about. [Please note that not only does this gallery not contain EVERY premiere or return, but if a show was just taking the normal month off between the beginning of December and January, we didn’t even consider it.]