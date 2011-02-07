Motorhead, Cut Copy, ‘Now 37’ leads slow album release slate

We don”t want to say it”s another slow week when it comes to major releases because we”ll sound like a broken record. Plus, just because there”s not a potential blockbuster in the bunch doesn”t mean there aren”t plenty of tasty sets coming out Feb. 8. But, for the love of God, would a name that most record buyers recognize please put out an album! Okay, we”ll calm down now, especially since we know that we that the drought temporarily ends Feb. 22 when Adele releases “21.”

In the meantime, here are Feb. 8″s top treats.

…And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead, “Tao of the Dead” (Richter Scale/Superballmusic): Rockers explore what happens once we slip off this mortal coil is swelling, ambitious set. Read review www.hitfix.com/blogs/immaculate-noise/posts/album-review-trail-of-deads-tao-of-the-dead

Cut Copy, “Zonoscope” (Modular): Australian dance-pop, electronic act returns with third full-length set that salutes their love of ’80s synth but veers a little more into the pop world, via such tunes as “Take Me Over.” CC recorded the set in Atlanta with Ben Allen, who co-produced Animal Collective”s “Merriweather Post Pavilion.”

Jessica Lea Mayfield, “Tell Me” (Nonesuch): Protege of Black Keys” Dan Auerback returns with her second full-length set with Auerback at the helm. The 21-year old from Ohio has drawn comparisons to Lucinda Williams with her delivery and blend of country and rock.



Motorhead, “The World is Yours” (UDR): With Motorhead awareness experiencing a new wave new to the popularity of “Lemmy,” the documentary on frontman Lemmy Kilmister, the band releases its 20th studio album. By now, you know the drill. Loud guitars, indecipherable lyrics and lots of heaviness.



Over the Rhine, “The Long Surrender” (Great Speckled Dog): Joe Henry produced the latest from this folk-tinged pop act, mainly stripped down to husband and wife of Karin Berquist and Linford Detweiler. Remarkably, they”ve been making music for 20 years now. “Surrender” includes a duet with Lucinda Williams.

Various Artists, “NOW That”s What I Call Music 37” (Capitol/EMI): Latest U.S. iteration of the most popular music of the year includes eveything from Eminem and Rihanna”s “Love the Way You Lie” and Pink”s “Raise Your Glass” to Willow Smith”s “Whip My Hair.” For those who aren”t quite ready to get into the digital age, but still want an aural scrapbook of the era.

Various Artists, “Waylon – The Music Inside: A Collaboration Dedicated to Waylon Jennings, Volume I,” (Scatter): To commemorate the 9th anniversary of this country legend”s passing, his widow and son ahve put together a fitting tribute that includes such like-minded artists as Jamey Johnson (“This Time”), Randy Houser (I”m A Ramblin” Man”), and Trace Adkins (“You Ask Me To”).



Yanni, “Truth of Touch,” (YanniWake/Rocket Science): Okay, admit it. You”ve missed him. It”s the overcoiffed pianist”s first album of original tunes in eight years. If you haven”t missed him, can you admit you”ve missed the hair?