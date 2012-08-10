Movie power rankings: ‘Dark Knight Rises’ can’t be beat

“The Dark Knight Rises” has been the center of an unfortunate news cycle this summer after the Aurora shooting, but at the box office, the film keeps rising. Christopher Nolan’s final Batman film continues to rule the box office for the third week in a row (nice try, “Total Recall”). It has earned over $370 million domestically and a total of over $730 to date worldwide. Will it continue its reign on the Movie Power Rankings, or will a new player knock it from the top spot?

From Crackle: Week of August 6, 2012

As for the rest of this week’s list…

August 10, 2012

1. “The Dark Knight Rises” (Last week: No. 1)

Word has it that even President Obama likes the film — especially Anne Hathaway’s turn as Catwoman.

2. “The Master” (Last week: No. 3)

Paul Thomas Anderson unveiled his Oscar contender to a surprised L.A. audience after a screening of Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining.” That takes guts.

3. “Daredevil” (Last week: Not ranked)

Will Fox finally get around to rebooting the superhero franchise? Will they have to part with Silver Surfer and Galactus in order to do so? Stay tuned, true believers.

4.”The Great Gatsby” (Last week: Not ranked)

Baz Luhrmann’s 3D take on the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel will have to wait…until next summer.

5. “The Bourne Legacy” (Last week: Not ranked)

The Jeremy Renner starrer should finally knock “Dark Knight Rises” from the top of the box office this weekend, but the question remains — will audiences miss Matt Damon?

6. “X-Men: Days of Future Past” (Last week: Not ranked)

With the announcement that the next mutant movie will be based on the beloved story, will we get a chance to see the stars of Bryan Singer’s films interact with the “First Class” cast?

7. Academy Awards (Last week: Not ranked)

Jimmy Fallon is out as potential host for the next Oscars ceremony. Who will be in?

8. “Prometheus 2” (Last week: Not ranked)

You asked for it (well, maybe some of you did), you got it.



9. “Thor 2: The Dark World” (Last week” Not ranked)

Former Doctor Who Christopher Eccleston (so memorable in Danny Boyle’s debut “Shallow Grave” all those years ago) has joined the Marvel sequel as the main villain.

10. “Dark Zero Thirty” (Last week: Not ranked)

The brand new trailer lets us know that Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker,” “Point Break”) isn’t messing around when it comes to capturing bin Laden allover again.

