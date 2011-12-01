Movie Power Rankings: ‘Star Trek 2’ flies to No. 1

J.J. Abrams’ “Star Trek 2” may not be hitting theaters for another 18 months or so, but a smattering of recent news is building fans’ anticipation for the sequel. The already too-cool-for-flight academy cast is adding Alice Eve (“She’s Out of My League” and “Men in Black III”), and rumor has it that Benicio del Toro is *this* close to closing his deal to play an unspecified villain who many fans are guessing is the vengeful Khan (as in “Khaaaaaan!!!!”).

As for the rest of this week’s list…

December 1, 2011



1. “Star Trek 2” (Last time: Not ranked)

The potential addition of Alice Eve and the pending announcement of Benicio del Toro as the villain, are keeping “Trek” to the top spot. Now, if we only knew what it was about…



2. “Hunger Games” (Last time: No. 1)

This tribute really knows how to use a sword. Good luck, Katniss.

3. “Men in Black III” (Last time: Not ranked)



Behold! A poster for the long-in-the-works threequel with Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones back in black.



4. “Dark Knight Rises” (Last time: No. 4)

More detailed images of Christopher Nolan’s Batman finale are trickling out. Bane is looking like a big bully.

5. “Sky Fall” (Last time: Not ranked)

James Bond gets a new Q, Ben Whishaw (“Bright Star”), to supply him with those wonderful toys.

6. “We Bought a Zoo” (Last time: Not ranked)

Thanksgiving previews seemed to have paid off big time for Cameron Crowe’s latest starring Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson. The critics like it, and it’s now positioned for a potential “Jerry Maguire”-like run this Christmas.

7. “The Amazing Spider-Man” (Last time: Not ranked)

It’s been a while since we’ve seen anything new from Spidey and co., but these new pics should re-ignite interest.



8. “The Avengers” (Last time: No. 11)

Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye, dishes about the upcoming Marvel epic directed by Joss Whedon (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”). Hurry up, May 2012!



9. “In the Land of Blood and Honey” (Last time: Not ranked)

Take a look at the stylized new poster for Angelina Jolie’s directorial debut. Needs more Jolie.

10. “Drive” (Last time: Not ranked)

The Ryan Gosling-fueled neo-noir makes a comeback with four Indie Spirit nominations. Could Oscar be next?

11. “Tree of Life” (Last time: Not ranked)

It appears that critics haven’t forgotten Terrence Malick’s latest lyrical film, starring Brad Pitt. It’s racking up awards and nominations, and a shout out from the prestigious Sight and Sound poll.

12. “The Artist” (Last time: Not ranked)



All the critics love it in New York. This could be the most popular silent movie since Mel Brooks’ “Silent Movie.”

13. “John Carter” (Last time: Not ranked)

OK, this new ad campaign makes a little more sense. Now people might actually know what the movie is.

14. “Scarface” (Last time: Not ranked)

The latest iteration of the gangster movie will be written by “Training Day” scribe David Ayers. Are you interested now?



15. “Boneshaker” (Last time: Not ranked)

Hammer Films’ adaptation of Cherie Priest’s zombie novel gets a writer. Could the steampunk book series be the next “Hunger Games”?

Movie Power Rankings appears weekly on HitFix. See the previous installment’s rankings here.



What do you think of this week’s rankings? Share your thoughts below.