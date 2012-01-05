Movie power rankings: Lex Luthor rumors push ‘Man of Steel’ to No. 1

Although director Zack Snyder (“Watchmen,” “300”) has always maintained that his upcoming Superman reboot won’t relate to any other film incarnations from the past (or future), rumors have started popping up about a certain often-portrayed archnemesis making a cameo in “Man of Steel.” “The Hangover” star Bradley Cooper has been the talk of the web today as a possibility to play Lex Luthor in the film, now that Cooper’s next feature “Paradise Lost” has been postponed. If there’s any truth to it, Cooper’s role would be small (at least in the first film), as the piece’s main villain is the Kryptonian baddie General Zod (Michael Shannon). Luthor was played by Gene Hackman in four “Superman” films, with Kevin Spacey taking up the identity for 2006’s “Superman Returns.” What do you think of the idea of Cooper as Lex?

January 5, 2012

1. “Man of Steel” (Last week: Not ranked)

Would Bradley Cooper look good bald?

2. “Skyfall” (Last week: Not ranked)

The newly-revamped site for the upcoming 23rd James Bond film doesn’t include a whole lot to behold yet, but does offer us our first fleeting glance at 007’s next adventure.



3. “Bridesmaids 2” (Last week: Not ranked)

Would Universal really make a sequel without Kristen Wiig or Judd Apatow? That’s like making “Speed 2” without Keanu Reeves.



4. “The Evil Dead” (Last week: Not ranked)

“Mirror, Mirror” star Lily Collins leads the cast of the reboot of Sam Raimi’s cult horror series. Groovy.



5. “Les Miserables” (Last week: No. 10)

Amanda Seyfried and Taylor Swift have both reportedly been offered roles in the musical, co-starring Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway.



6. “The Amazing Spider-Man” (Last week: No. 12)

Official new photos reveal that Spidey’s a Ramones fan (just as they were Spidey fans), and offer another look at the lovely Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy.



7. “Hunger Games” (Last week: No. 8)

More on-set photos show Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) on the hunt, Elizabeth Banks dressed to the nines and Lenny Kravitz lounging with Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson (with odd-looking long hair).



8. “The Girl Who Played With Fire” (Last week: Not ranked)

Even with “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” opening to relatively disappointing numbers, Sony is still keen on adapting the second book in Stieg Larsson’s trilogy.



9. “The Hobbit” (Last week: No. 1)

Peter Jackson discussing Middle Earth is something that will never get old.

10. “The Dark Knight Rises” (Last week: No. 6)



Not much new news this week, but it’s still hyped enough to top In Contention’s most-anticipated films of 2012 list.



11. “Horrible Bosses 2” (Last week: Not ranked)

The original film’s principal players are all ready for a promotion.

12. “Lovelace” (Last week: Not ranked)

The cast of this biopic of “Deep Throat” star Linda Lovelace keeps getting weirder/better: Demi Moore, Adam Brody and Eric Roberts are joining Amanda Seyfried, Hank Azaria, Sharon Stone, and as Hugh Hefner, James Franco in the film.



13. “Paranormal Activity 4” (Last week: Not ranked)

Looks like we officially have a new “Saw” franchise, only with ghosts instead of Rube Goldberg torture devices.



14. Martin Scorsese’s untitled Frank Sinatra biopic (Last week: Not ranked)

Sounds like he’s finally ready to do it, possibly in 3D (which he used brilliantly in “Hugo”).



15. “Drive” (Last week: No. 13)

If you missed the Ryan Gosling-Albert Brooks-Carey Mulligan love triangle drama in theaters, here’s your chance to see it.

