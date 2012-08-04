Movie power rankings: ‘Dark Knight Rises’ tops the list again

“The Dark Knight Rises” is still the foremost film on people’s minds. The Batman threequel is scoring big box office numbers, while the aftermath of the Aurora, Colorado movie theater shooting is still being felt. Composer Hans Zimmer donated a musical piece to the victims and their families, while star Christian Bale made a surprise visit to victims in the hospital. On the other end of the spectrum, some are beginning to wonder about the film’s Oscar chances.

August 4, 2012

1. “Dark Knight Rises” (Last week: No. 1)

2. “The Hobbit” (last week: Not ranked)

Peter Jackson’s return to Tolkien’s Middle Earth is now officially another trilogy, although a budget has yet to be set.

3. “The Master” (Last week: No. 5)

Paul Thomas Anderson’s look at religion (Scientology?) will be unveiled at Venice, but will also be in regular theaters sooner than expected — it’s been pushed up to September 14. Take a look at stars Joaquin Phoenix, Amy Adams and Philip Seymour Hoffman here, unless you were one of the lucky fans who got a chance to see it already.

4. “Skyfall” (Last week: Not ranked)

A new trailer provides a look at blonde baddie Javier Bardem, as well as James Bond himself (Daniel Craig). 007 also dropped in on the Olympics.

5. “The Cloud Atlas” (Last week: Not ranked)

Last week, audiences were treated to more than just a trailer of the upcoming sci-fi romance from The Wachowskis and Tom Tykwer, instead getting 5-plus minutes of Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Jim Broadbent, Hugo Weaving, Doona Bae, Tom Hanks, Jim Broadbent, Hugh Grant, Halle Berry, Hugo Weaving and Doona Bae.

6. “Gangster Squad” (Last week: No. 4)

The film’s misfortunes continue to mount as WB has decided to re-shoot a controversial sequence that featured a movie theater shooting following the wake of Aurora. The Ryan Gosling-Sean Penn drama will now be released next January.

7. “The Twilight Saga” (Last week: Not ranked)

KStew and her “Snow White” director Rupert Sanders did a bad thing. Now, all eyes are on the possibly heartbroken RPatz — and the final “Twilight” film hitting theaters in November.

8. “Indiana Jones 5” (Last week: Not ranked)

Indy is apparently retiring from the movies, according to a source close to producer George Lucas. Dr. Jones can now return to the quite life of academia.

9. “Machete Kills” (Last week: Not ranked)

The cast to Robert Rodriguez’s “Mexploitation” sequel keeps getting bigger and weirder, with Lady Gaga and Vanessa Hudgens joining the likes of Danny Trejo, Mel Gibson and Charlie Sheen.

10. “The Watch” (Last week: Not ranked)

The Ben Stiller/Vince Vaughn comedy tanked at the box office, but hopefully for the comedy stars, it will fade from the collective public memory soon.

