Movie Power Rankings: ‘Fast and Furious 6’ tops superheroes

Among all the TV spots for blockbuster films aired during the Super Bowl, one seem to speed right past the competition. “Iron Man 3” had some death-defying airborne shots. “The Lone Ranger” had Johnny Depp and a train. “World War Z” had Brad Pitt and zombies. But “Fast and Furious 6” had Ludacris and a tank. It also had the competition beat. The latest (but certainly not last) film in the franchise will reunite Vin Diesel, Paul Walker and Dwayne Johnson, and is adding Gina Carano and Luke Evans for good measure. And — do you believe in ghosts?– a face from the past will return as well. But what really sold us on the TV spot was the shot of a car driving through an exploding airplane. Let’s see Brad Pitt do that.

February 12, 2013

1. “Fast and Furious 6” (Last week: Not Ranked)

The star-studded vehicle (no pun intended) that truly burst onto the scene is our No. 1 film this week, “Fast and Furious 6.”

2. “Iron Man 3” (Last week: Not Ranked)

Super Bowl viewers were treated to a 30-second spot that showed a golden-suited Robert Downey Jr. Will the third time be the charm?

3″ The Hulk” (Last week: Not Ranked)

Rumor has it that the next Hulk movie may be inspired by the comic book arc “Planet Hulk,” where the big green guy is deported from Earth and sent to live on an alien planet.

4. “Star Trek Into Darkness” (Last week: Not Ranked)

J.J. Abrams’ sequel will open two days early on IMAX screens. The brief Super Bowl spot has fans setting their phasers to May 15.

5. “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (Last week: No 3)

Lights, camera, web-slinging action. The sequel is officially in production. Now fans can start counting down to May 2, 2014.

6. “X-Men: Days of Future Past” (Last week: No. 1)

The latest mutant movie will take place 10 years after the events in “X-Men: First Class.” Things may be getting a bit funky in 1973.

7. “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (Last week: Not Ranked)

“Revenge” star Emily Van Camp is in talks to play the female lead. Will she provide a love interest for Cap?

8. “Entourage: The Movie” (Last week: Not Ranked)

Warner Brothers has greenlit the film based off the defunct HBO insider comedy. It worked for “Sex and the City,” but will it work for “Entourage”?

9. “Warm Bodies” (Last week: Not Ranked)

The Zom-rom-com wasn’t fazed by the Super Bowl and took in an impressive $20 million on opening weekend.

10. “Anchorman 2” (Last week: Not Ranked)

One of the world’s funniest people, Kristin Wiig, is officially onboard as the wife of Steve Carell’s Brick Tamland.

Check out last week's Movie Power Rankings here. What do you think of this week's rankings?