Music Power Rankings: ‘Glee,’ Lady Gaga and Linkin Park flex their muscles

The power of MTV, which topped our list last week, goes on as Florence and the Machine continue to reap huge sales rewards for the British band’s breakthrough appearance on the Sept. 12’s Video Music Awards. But we’re looking to another TV program to come in at No. 1. There’s no denying that “Glee” has far surpassed “American Idol” in its ability to boost singles sales. All five songs featured in Tuesday’s season debut charted in the top 10 on iTunes the next day. No wonder everyone from Coldplay to Bruce Springsteen are clamoring for New Directions to cover their songs.

1) “Glee” (not ranked): The power of “Glee” continues as season two brings more viewers to the show than ever before. All five songs featured in the season opener occupy spots in iTunes Top 10 the next day, including the top 2 spots (“Empire State of Mind” and “Telephone”). Just wait until the Britney Spears episode next week.



2) Florence and the Machine (No. 3): Two weeks ago, only hipsters knew this wonderful British band led by Florence Welch. Now, after a scintillating performance on MTV”s Video Music Awards, Flo and friends are soaring up the Billboard 200, bulleting 99-44-14 in the two weeks since the VMAs.

3) Susan Boyle: She”s the retail gift that just keeps on giving. Two days after announcing the release of her second album, Nov. 9’s “Thee Gift,” the album shoots to the top of Amazon.com”s album chart based on pre-orders. Her dream continues.



4) Vevo: The online music video channel owned by Universal Music Group and Sony Music plans to a TV network, according to the New York Post. Looks like MTV will never get UMG”s videos now.



5) Lady Gaga (No. 4): We could have done without the Poindexter sunglasses, but the singer continues her activist activities drawing thousands to a rally supporting the repeal of ‘Don”t Ask, Don”t Tell.” Ultimately, the Senate killed the repeal, but LG”s power as a political voice to be reckoned with can”t be silenced.

6) Kings of Leon (not ranked): It looks like we missed the brothers Followil. “Radioactive,” the first single from Oct. 19 album, “Come Around Sundown,” earns this week”s Hot Shot Debut honors, bowing on the Hot 100 at No. 37. Forget about their sex, their song is on fire.



7) Linkin Park (not ranked): “A Thousand Suns” shines brightly on the Billboard 200, just barely finishing ahead of Trey Songz” “Passion, Pain and Pleasure.” Emphasis on “pain.”

8) Michael Jackson (not ranked): The King of Pop is set to become the King of Online as his estate licenses his image for the creation of a virtual world called “Planet Michael.”



9) Far East Movement (not ranked): Haven”t heard of them? That”s probably because you think you”re hearing Ke$ha accompanied by non-descript rapper on the Top 10 hit “Like a G6.” FM is actually a male dance/electro foursome featuring female singer Dev. They sound like a one-hit wonder to us, but with acts like Ryan Tedder, Snoop Dogg and Keri Hilson on the group”s forthcoming album debut, there are no doubt more hits in the wings.

10) Live Nation (not ranked): The world”s largest concert promoter tells investors, concerned about the company”s dropping stock price, that it will start paying artists less. Lower guarantees should equal lower ticket prices. However, as we saw this summer where a portion of tickets for the majority of shows are offered at $10, if people don”t want to go, you can”t give the tickets away. However, it”s a start.

Music Power Rankings appears every Friday.



