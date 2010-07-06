Movie Power Rankings: ‘Inception’ buzz beats ‘Eclipse’ and ‘Spider-Man’ for No. 1

Buzz can be good and buzz can be bad, but Christopher Nolan’s “Inception” received a whirlwind of good vibes Monday when a mountain full of positive reviews hit the internet. Two of those included this writer and HitFix’s own Drew McWeeny, but to say its already receiving universal praise is something of an understatement.

The Leonardo DiCaprio thriller has been on many moviegoers radar since Nolan announced it would be his follow up to the blockbuster “The Dark Knight.” While Nolan’s latest is a different beast than that pop culture phenomenon, it’s clearly one audiences will be riveted to their seats too. When the reviews hit the web, twitter and facebook were a flutter as fans (and the industry) quickly shifted their attention from the July 4th holiday releases (“Eclipse” = $$$) and the announcement of a new “Spider-Man” last week. Smart strategy Warner Bros.

Oh, wait, you’ve forgotten about the end to the drawn out “Spider-Man” casting choice already? Yes, Sony., you’ve got problems. Garfield is a great actor, but a lack of enthusiasm over the surprise choice (or the movie itself) is deafening.

1. “Inception” (last week no. 5)

The reviews are out and golden. Now, can Nolan’s latest meet expectations at the box office?

2. “The Twilight Saga” (last week no. 1)

A smidge under “New Moon’s” gross after six days, but it will surpass it in the long run.

3. “Spider-Man” (not ranked)

Andrew Garfield is your new Peter Parker. Does anyone really care? Hello?



4. “Toy Story 3” (last week no. 1)

When the media start wondering if a sequel is possible to a second sequel, you realize delirium has set in.



5. “Paranormal Activity 2” (not ranked)

Something tells us after all the shrieks from audiences following the new trailer’s debut this weekend, we won’t have to worry about a “demand it” campaign for this one.

6. “Wonder Woman” (not ranked)

The movie is no closer to development than last week, but if this horrendous costume change was made in anticipation of a big screen incarnation we’re less than thrilled.

7. “Fury Road” (not ranked)

We’re not getting one “Mad Max” movies, but two. Back to back shoots seem to be all the rage these days.



8. “Predators” (last week no. 15)

Should squeak out an OK opening, but not the summer hit many (including this pundit) expected.

9. “The Last Airbender” (same)

Just imagine how high the opening weekend grosses could have been if the movie was good.

10. “The Kids Are All Right” (not ranked)

Hats off to one of the best films of the year opening in New York and Los Angeles on Friday.

11. Ed Limato (not ranked)

Legendary agent passes away. Friday night before the Oscars will never be the same (not that we ever got an invite).

12. Comic-Con 2010 (same)

T-minus 15 days and counting…



13. “Rango” (not ranked)

The first look at Johnny Depp and Gore Verbinski’s big screen reunion has debuted and we’re getting a “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” vibe. How about you?

14. “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” (not ranked)

Honesty, we’re bigger fans of this new International poster much more than the rockin’ Cera domestic teaser.

15. “Conan” (not ranked)

It’s no Arnold, but this writer likes some of the pics hitting the net of the new Barbarian. Mr. McWeeny? He’s got some reservations.

Dropping like a rock…

*”Jonah Hex”

Apologies for piling on still fresh wounds, but its officially a disaster when you’re going to end up with a little over half the lifetime gross of…”Furry Vengeance.”

