Movie Power Rankings: James Cameron talks back to back ‘Avatar’ sequels

One of the expected, but pleasurable problems of having a $2.7 billion hit these days is that everyone wants to know when the sequel is coming. James Cameron really didn’t have that problem after “Titanic,” for obvious reasons, but there was always a lot of attention to what he’d do next. These days, it seems like a week doesn’t go by where Cameron doesn’t volunteer information regarding the possibilities of future sequels to the Oscar-winning “Avatar.”

Speaking to MTV last week in conjunction with the film’s re-release to 3-D and IMAX screens on Aug. 27, Cameron said there’s been talk of shooting two new installments back to back. He also feels that shooting in the motion capture format would also make shooting both films much easier than a traditional live action picture. However, Cameron’s first priority is finishing his “Avatar” novel which will serve as a “bible” for further Pandora adventures. And yes, he’s “taking notes” for a screenplay. And those revelations are why “Avatar” has soared back to the top of this week’s movie power rankings.

As for the rest of this week’s list…

August 11, 2010

â€¨â€¨1. “Avatar” (not ranked)

The absolute, hands down, most popular movie franchise going. Which is why any new news about future films causes shockwaves.

2. “The Expendables” (same)

Gonna open big, but don’t expect the fun to last long.

â€¨â€¨3. MGM (not ranked)

Spyglass wins the battle to control the classic studio, but with a slimmed down lion moviegoers may have lost the war.â€¨â€¨

4. “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” (same)

Great reviews, but scary industry polling. Will it be the surprise of the weekend box office? Here’s hoping.

â€¨5. “Yogi Bear” (not ranked)

Yes, this double entendre poster got through a master marketing department. Something tells us they can live with the unexpected attention.â€¨â€¨

6. “Jackass 3-D” (not ranked)

If they keep this going, they’ll be poster boys for the AARP.

7. “The Tempest” (not ranked)

The first official images of Disney’s first real awards contender (and possibly last for some time) in years. Color us impressed.â€¨â€¨

8. “Burlesque” (not ranked)

“Showgirls” for a new generation? Or not even that good. Either way, the trailer alone makes it a must-see.

9. “Nemesis” (not ranked)

Mark Millar has a third property headed to the big screen and may be his toughest sell yet (and that’s saying something after “Kick-Ass.”)

10. “The Twilight Saga” (last poll no. 3)

“New Moon,” Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner dominate the movie side of the 2010 Teen Choice Awards. Just like last year. Yawn.

â€¨11. “Green Lantern” (not ranked)

A potential sequel already has a screenwriter. Will the storyline follow Sinestro’s change of color to yellow or Carol Ferris’ transformation into Star Sapphire? Or both?â€¨â€¨

12. “The Other Guys” (last week no. 13)

Right on target with a $35 million opening. And of course, don’t expect a sequel from Ferrell and McKay.

13. “Inception” (last week no. 12)

No longer number one in the U.S, but that international cume is still growing. Should pass $500 million worldwide this upcoming weekend. Bling bling for Warner Bros. and Chris Nolan.â€¨â€¨

14. “The Justin Bieber Movie” (last week no. 1)

Bieber’s YouTube video of getting hit in the head with a bottle already has 3 million views. Will that many people pay to see this movie?

15. “Entourage: The Movie” (not ranked)

According to HBO, showrunner Doug Ellin will consider turning it into a movie after next summer’s final season. Really, spare us Doug. Please. â€¨

