Movie power rankings: Much talked-about trailer puts ‘Spider-Man’ on top

Back when Sony announced the news of the forthcoming “Spider-Man” reboot with an all-new cast and crew, it was hard to not expect a disappointment, and even the most dedicated True Believers did a double-take. Sam Raimi, Tobey Maguire and co. seemed to nail the Marvel icon in the first two films (just shut up about “Spider-Man 3” already — if we all pretend it’s not there, it’ll just disappear). But the new trailer for this summer’s “Amazing Spider-Man” is a big leap in the right direction, seemingly capturing the high-flying fun and serio-comic tone of the character. And the action looks pretty swell too. Meanwhile, the film’s director Marc Webb (“500 Days of Summer”), stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone and Rhys Ifans and others have been spreading the word around the globe about the webslinger’s latest adventure. We’ll have to wait and see how audiences respond.

As for the rest of this week’s list…

February 9, 2012



1. “The Amazing Spider-Man” (Last week: Not ranked)

The all-new Spidey swings into action soon. Who’s excited?

2. “The Avengers” (Last week: No. 2)

Who won the Super Bowl? The Avengers did, that’s who. ’nuff said.

3. “The Bourne Legacy” (Last week: Not ranked)

If you don’t think the new trailer is awesome, Jeremy Renner’s gonna punch you in the face.



4. “The Wolverine” (Last week: Not ranked)

For better or for worse, Logan’s next adventure is finally headed to the big screen, Bub.



5. “The Dark Knight Rises” (Last week: No. 4)

When there’s no new news, the speculation increases.



6. “The Hunger Games” (Last week: No. 12)

Taylor Swift is also a fan, as her upcoming video will attest.



7. “Machete 2” (Last week: not ranked)

Quieren Mas “Machete”? Danny Trejo and Robert Rodriguez are ready for more mayhem in Mexico.



8. “Blade Runner 2” (Last week: Not ranked)

Harrison Ford will be in it. Harrison Ford won’t be in it. Does it matter? Entertainment news existentialism at its best. Also, let’s hope this isn’t called “Blade Runner 2.”

9. “Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” (Last week: Not ranked)

A peek at the upcoming DVD reminds us that it’s only a movie.



10. “Man of Steel” (Last week: Not ranked)

Co-star Michael Shannon thinks Zack Snyder is the new Scorsese, and that the Superman film will be edgy, like Nolan’s “Batman” trilogy. Hey, don’t shoot the messenger.



11. “GI Joe: Retaliation” (Last week: No. 5)

Another summer blockbuster that got a big boost from a swell Super Bowl ad. Bazooka and The Fridge even played for the Patriots for few minutes.

12. “2 Guns” (Last week: Not ranked)



Denzel vs. Mark Wahlberg? Yeah, I’ll take two tickets in row C, and a large Coke.

13. “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” (Last week: Not ranked)

No idea what this cryptically titled film is about. These new photos don’t help.

14. “The Tomb” (Last week: Not ranked)

Arnold joins Sly in another movie. They’re starting to look like the new Tracy and Hepburn.

15. The “Star Wars” saga (Last week: Not ranked)

The 3D re-release of “The Phantom Menace” has plenty of fans, and it’s just the first of six. How long before ol’ Georgey changes his mind again and greenlights episodes 7-9?

