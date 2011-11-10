Movie Power Rankings: Fight footage puts ‘Dark Knight Rises’ back at No. 1

We’ve already seen 1,001 on-set photos and camera phone videos of Christopher Nolan’s final Batman film, but some new freshly leaked handheld spy footage actually pretty interesting . The Dark Knight (Christian Bale) confronts Bane (Tom Hardy) on the snowy streets of Gotham (they’re shooting in NYC now), while the GCPD takes on a group of rioters. Even low-quality footage of the Caped Crusader in action is enough to get film geeks excited once again (although at this point the footage looks somewhat like a home movie version of “Cats”). Shooting on Wall Street, just down the road from the Occupiers, will only lend to the series’ gritty verisimilitude. With a trailer and those 6 IMAX minutes right around the corner, get ready to see “DKR” dominate this list quite a bit over the next six months or so.

November 10, 2011

1. “The Dark Knight Rises” (Last week: No. 6)

The Batman vs. Bane showdown looks like it’s going to be intense.

2. “Man of Steel” (Last week: No. 12)

No red undies for Superman? Shame on you, Henry Cavill.

3. “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1” (Last week: No. 1)