Movie Power Rankings: ‘Skyfall’ knocks ‘The Avengers’ out of the top spot

Bond. It’s one of those legendary movie names that can stand on its own. And, this week, the ageless secret agent is the one who finally stops “The Avengers” from reaching the No. 1 spot for the fifth week in a row. Without even seeing a single frame, audiences would still line up to see 007 in his latest adventure “SkyFall,” but the just-released teaser seals the deal with plenty of action, a sense of mystery, Roger Deakins’ lush cinematography and the steely-eyed Daniel Craig. Then there’s the awesome supporting cast featuring Ralph Fiennes, Judi Dench, Naomie Harris and Javier Bardem. If you’re not on board after this, then there may not be much hope.

May 24, 2012

May 24, 2012

1. “Skyfall” (Last Week: Not ranked)

The first trailer has finally arrived. We loved it.

2. The Cannes Film Festival (Last Week: Not ranked)

It’s that time of year again where all the stars and movie people descend on the South of France for premieres, photo shoots and fun in the sun. Don’t cha wish you were there?

3. “The Avengers” (Last Week: No. 1)

The biggest movie of the year (even if Edward Norton hasn’t seen it) is also providing Robert Downey Jr. with the biggest paycheck of all-time.

4. “The Dark Knight Rises” (Last Week: No. 4)

Batman, Catwoman, Bane! Posters! And more!

5. “Anchorman 2” (Last Week: No. 9)

News team assemble! Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) and his pals are back for round two, and the new teasers are gonna make you cream. Plus witches!

6. “The Amazing Spider-Man” (Last Week: Not ranked)

Regular trailers just don’t cut it anymore. We need a big, action-packed four-minute preview like this one.

7. “Snow White and the Hutsman” (Last Week: No. 2)



A slew of new clips featuring Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron have hit the web, and fans are getting appropriately stoked.

8. “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” (Last Week: Not ranked)

Ready for a second date with Jessica Alba, Rosario Dawson and, um… Mickey Rourke? The long-awaited sequel to Robert Rodriguez’ sleazy neo-noir has gotten a release date.

9. “Men in Black 3” (Last Week: Unranked)

This week’s big opener is building a big buzz and the ten years-overdue threequel will likely finally unthrone “The Avengers” at the top of the box office.

10. “Django Unchained” (Last Week: No. 3)

Cannes festival-goers were wowed by a sneak peek of Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming all-star western (Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, Christoph Waltz, et al).



