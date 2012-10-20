Movie Power Rankings: ‘Skyfall’ vs. ‘Spider-Man’ for the top spot

Better than “Casino Royale?” That’s the buzz emanating from last week’s critics screenings of “Skyfall,” the 23rd James Bond film. The Sam Mendes-directed 007 film is drawing raves for Javier Bardem’s performance as baddie Raoul Silvia, who seems to have a personal grudge against MI6 top dog M (Judi Dench). Four new clips show Daniel Craig in action as Bond, alongside co-stars Bardem, Dench, Berenice Marlohe and Naomie Harris. It also stars Ralph Fiennes and Albert Finney, making it one of the starriest Bond films in history.

October 20, 2012.

1. “Skyfall” (Last time: No. 2)

Positive reviews have powered James Bond’s latest adventure to the top of this week’s list.

2. “Amazing Spider-Man 2” (Last time: no. 3)

Move over, Kirsten Dunst — Shailene Woodley (“The Descendants”) is the new Mary-Jane Watson, who will compete with Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) for the affection of Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) in the sequel.

3. “Argo” (Last time: Not ranked)

Ben Affleck’s new period thriller is off to a solid start at the box office, and has scored a perfect A+ Cinemascore. Is Oscar nomination domination next?

4. Golden Globes (Last time: Not ranked)

You want to see something funny? Watch the Globes — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will co-host this year’s ceremony.

5. “The Twilight Saga” (Last time: Not ranked)

Is there or isn’t there a “secret” final, post-credits scene to the last “Twilight” movie ever? The official word is “no,” but fans will just have to wait until November to find out for sure.

6. “Peanuts” (Last time: Not ranked)

Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of Charles Schulz’s beloved comic-strip characters are heading to the big screen, courtesy of 20th Century Fox and Blue Sky (“Ice Age,” “Horton Hears a Who”)

7. “Django Unchained” (Last time: Not ranked)

A new trailer shows more of Leonardo DiCaprio, and it looks like he’s having a blast.

8. “Zero Dark Thirty” (Last time: Not ranked)

The new trailer for Kathryn Bigelow’s Osama bin Laden hunt movie expands on the premise, brings the bloody action and introduces viewers to the sprawling cast of up-and-comers.

9. “Ant-Man” (Last time: Not ranked)

Edgar Wright’s take on the minor Marvel hero will hit theaters November 6, 2015. Wow. That’s three years away.

10. “Hitchcock” (Last time: Not ranked)

Good evening. The first trailer for the biopic of the famed director (played by Anthony Hopkins) is a treat for film buffs and Scarlett Johansson fans alike.

