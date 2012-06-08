Movie power rankings: ‘Snow White’ is the fairest of them all

For a while it seemed that Kristen Stewart would never be seen as anything but Bella Swann, her tortured “Twilight” character. We looked in a magic mirror on the wall, however, and discovered that the actress can not only pull off being the feisty title heroine in the revisionist fairy tale “Snow White and the Huntsman,” but can drive it to a $56 million domestic opening. Of course, the presence of cast mates Chris Hemsworth (hot off “The Avengers”) and Charlize Theron (also currently starring in “Prometheus”) didn’t hurt, nor did debut director Rupert Sanders’ visual flair. Still, this is Stewart’s show, and the sequel is already in motion.

June 8, 2012

1. “Snow White and the Huntsman” (Last week: Not ranked)

KStew scores her first major non-“Twilight” box office hit with “Snow White’s” $56 million opening.

2. “The Dark Knight Rises” (Last week: No. 2)

Stars Christian Bale, Gary Oldman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and director Christopher Nolan (“Inception”) previewed some grand new footage from the final (for now) Batman film at the MTV Movie Awards on Sunday. We’re ready.

3. “Prometheus” (Last week: Not ranked)

The “Alien” prequel had a fancy premiere in London where stars Charlize Theron, Michael Fassbender and Noomi Rapace plugged the highly-anticipated sci-fi epic.

4. “The Avengers” (Last week: No. 3)

The Marvel epic surpassed “The Dark Knight” at the domestic box office to take the no. 3 spot of all time with over $552 million. Will “Dark Knight Rises” be able to get revenge?

5. “Iron Man 3” (Last week: Not ranked)

We’ve seen the first on-set photo of star Robert Downey Jr, and what appears to be the threequel’s main antagonist, the Iron Patriot.

6. “Star Trek 2” (Last week: Not ranked)

Better brush up on your Klingon.

7. “Les Miserables” (Last week: Not ranked)

The brand new trailer features Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe and Amanda Seyfried singing their way into our hearts.

8. “The Twilight Saga” (Last week: No. 9)

Surprise! The series won multiple prizes at this year’s MTV Movie Awards, including an award for best kiss for Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. Sorry, Taylor Lautner.



9. “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” (Last week: Not ranked)

The low-key English drama starring Judi Dench, Maggie Smith and Tom Wilkinson has racked up more than $100 million worldwide. It’s the “Avengers” of India hotel movies.

10. “The Hunger Games” (Last week: Not ranked)

Even bigger than “Twilight” at the MTV Awards was “Hunger Games, ” which took home golden popcorn statuettes for stars Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson. Better watch out, Edward — Katniss is on the hunt.



