Movie Power Rankings: ‘Social Network’ wants to be the world’s friend at no. 1

There are two superb movies opening this weekend and you can put money down in Vegas Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is heading straight to “Let Me In.” The other film just happens to be “The Social Network” and Sony Pictures has masterfully created a swarm of interest around the critically acclaimed drama. Sure, people are starting to wonder if the “incredible true story” is really that true (the deposition scenes certainly are), but when there is a movie about something that dominates your entire life how can you say no? (Wait, it’s not about Twitter?)

“Social Network” also has critics wetting their pants. As of Tuesday, the film has a stunning score of 98/100 on Metacritic (including eight 100’s) and a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes out of a staggering 41 reviews. In fact, people are already wondering if the notoriously contrarian critic Armond White will intentionally break the perfect score. Does that mean it’s a pop culture phenomenon? The box office will tell the story this weekend, but in the meantime everyone, everywhere is buzzing…

Sept. 28, 2010

1. “The Social Network” (last week no. 3)

No, Justin Timberlake does not have a song on the film’s soundtrack. Yeesh.

2. “Star Wars” (not ranked)

Jar Jar will be back. In all his 3-D glory. You have two years to prepare yourselves for the momentous occasion.

3. “The Hobbit” (not ranked)

Anyone getting the feeling there’s a higher power at work who doesn’t want this movie made? Just saying’…

4. “Superman” (last week no. 5)

Chris Nolan is reportedly scouting directors. Wouldn’t you love to listen in to those conversations?

5. “Sherlock Holmes 2” (last week no. 15)

We have a Moriarty and he’s a “Mad” man. Literally.

6. Film Disrict (not ranked)

Bob Berney has a new home and this time, he’s not looking to master the indie world, but the middle ground currently ruled by Summit Entertainment and Lionsgate. Gutsy.

7. “True Grit” (not ranked)

Sometimes being the last preview out of the gate isn’t a bad thing.

8. “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” (last week no. 1)

Well, it didn’t perform as expected, but what stock besides Apple does these days?

9. “I’m Still Here” (same)

Hint to Joaquin and Casey: The time to rebuild your careers isn’t now. Give it a few months. Then prove to everyone you’re not crazy and actually humble dudes.

10. “Mission: Impossible IV”

Josh Holloway gets his first big movie role. Assuming he isn’t killed off in the first 20 minutes.

11. “The Town” (last week no. 3)

After only a 33% drop, the word “Oscar” is getting thrown around. Now, let’s not get ahead of ourselves fellas…



12. “The Twilight Saga” (not ranked)

Because there just aren’t enough pretty ladies in Grand Forks, Maggie Grace joins the vampire phenomenon.

13. “The Lone Ranger” (not ranked)

Another Dick Cook project looks like it’s ready to go with Depp and director Gore Verbinski in the fold. Why did Disney let go of that guy again? Oh, yeah. “You Again.”

14. “Tron Legacy” (not ranked)

The soundtrack has a release date, new photos hit the web and the hype is starting to build.



15. “Underworld 4” (not ranked)

Kate Beckinsale proves you can go home again. In fact, her agent might have told her she couldn’t go anywhere else.

Dropping like a rock…

*”Catfish” and “Buried”

Word of mouth sensations that really aren’t. Oh, well.

Last week’s rankings:

Sept. 22, 2010

Movie Power Rankings usually appear every Tuesday on HitFix. Share your thoughts on this week’s list below.