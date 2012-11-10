Movie power rankings: ‘Star Wars’ rules the galaxy once again

Now…witness the power of this fully armed and operational film franchise. With news and rumors flooding in pretty much everyday, “Star Wars” is all Hollywood seems to be thinking about ever since it was announced that Disney bought Lucasfilm and was going ahead with “Episode VII.” Now that Oscar-winning screenwriter Michael Arndt (“Little Miss Sunsine,” “Toy Story 3”) is in charge of the trilogy treatment, rumors continue to fly about who will direct the first installment. Matthew Vaughn (“X-Men: First Class”) and Colin Trevorrow (“Safety Not Guaranteed”) are among the names rumored to be under consideration and less likely names such as J.J. Abrams and Brad Bird are also in the rumor mill. Whatever happens, expect Han, Luke, Leia and the rest of your rebel friends to dominate Movie Power Rankings for a long time.

Watch the video from Crackle here:



As for the rest of this week’s list… November 10, 2012.

1. “Star Wars” (Last week: Not ranked)

Is all the recent news giving fans a new New Hope?

2. “Skyfall” (Last week: No. 2)

The latest 007 film is already breaking records in Europe, and it finally hits U.S. theaters this weekend. It looks to like it will be the most successful Bond film ever.

3. “Amazing Spider-Man” (Last week: Not ranked)

Things might get a little hot for Spidey in the sequel, as Jamie Foxx is circling the role of the villainous Electro.

4. “Flight” (Last week: Not ranked)

The Denzel Washington drama overperformed at the box office in its opening week and continues to be strong in week 2. Is it ready for Oscar recognition?

5. “Wreck-It Ralph” (Last week: Not ranked)

Somewhat of a surprise hit at the box office, the videogame-inspired ‘toon has become the frontrunner in the Animated FIlm Oscar category.

6. “The Expendables 3” (Last week: Not ranked)

Is Nicolas Cage in or out? If he’s out, who’s left to cast? Wesley Snipes? Harrison Ford? Liam Neeson?

7. “The Hobbit: There and Back Again” (Last week: No. 9)

Get your tickets for your return to Peter Jackson’s Middle Earth.

8. “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part II” (Last week: Not ranked)

It’s also here, super-fans. Stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner have been going into promotional overdrive for the last “Twilight” film ever.

9. “Hitchcock” (Last week: Not ranked)

The Hollywood biopic received a lukewarm responses at the AFI Fest, but Anthony Hopkins and Helen Mirren are getting rave reviews as the “Psycho” director and his wife.



10. “Terminator” (Last week: Not ranked)

He’s back…again.

Watch the previous installment of Movie Power Rankings here. What do you think of this week’s rankings? Share your thoughts below. Or tweet your thoughts with the hashtag #moviepowerrankings and tell us who you want to see in next week’s edition.