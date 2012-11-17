Movie power rankings: ‘Star Wars’ tops ‘Transformers 4’ and ‘Skyfall’

With news and rumors arriving each and every day, movie fans can be forgiven for spending an exorbitant amount of time thinking about the upcoming new “Star Wars” trilogy. George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy revealed that writer Michael Arndt (“Little Miss Sunshine,” “Toy Story 3”) has penned a treatment for the trilogy, and buzz continues about the potential involvement of Han Solo himself, Harrison Ford. Then there’s the fact that Frank Marshall claims that the search for a director is winding down. Once all the pieces are finally in place, then the real guessing game can begin. What will the new films be about?

As for the rest of this week’s list… November 17, 2012.

1. “Star Wars” (Last week: No. 1)

Can you believe how fast this is all happening?

2. “Skyfall” (Last week: No. 2)

Biggest. Bond. Ever.

3. “Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part II” (Last week: No. 8)

Edward and Bella’s final adventure is off to a smashing start overseas, and it’s finally open in the U.S. How many times are you planning to see it this weekend?

4. “Transformers 4” (Last week: Not ranked)

Mark Wahlberg is officially in. Who else will be drawn into the mayhem of Michael Bay?

5. “Lincoln” (Last week: Not ranked)

Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed historical drama is winning the box office battle in limited release. It opens wide this weekend, and seems to be a lock for a best picture nomination.

6. “Expendables 3” (Last week: No. 6)

Is Nicolas Cage making a mistake by passing on Sylvester Stallone’s testosterone-fueled threequel?

7. “Top Gun 2” (Last week: Not ranked)

Tom Cruise is reportedly cooling the sequel’s jets after the untimely death of the 1986 original’s director Tony Scott.

8. “Django Unchained” (Last week: Not ranked)

What sort of Oscar chances does the new Quentino Tarantino film have? Will Leonardo DiCaprio compete against Samuel L. Jackson? Will Jamie Foxx face Christoph Waltz?

9. “World War Z” (Last week: Not ranked)

The brand new trailer pits Brad Pitt against hordes of CG zombies in the adaptation of the excellent Max Brooks book.

10. “Tarzan” (Last week: Not ranked)

“Harry Potter” director David Yates has announced he’ll resurrect the Edgar Rice Burroughs pulp hero for the big screen once again. Rumor has it that the normally beefy Tom Hardy (“Dark Knight Rises”) could be swinging to a theater near you.

