Movie Power Rankings: Sundance Festival tops ‘X-Men’ and ‘Zero Dark Thirty’

The 2013 Sundance Film Festival has announced its Premieres lineup, and is unsurprisingly full of stars. Among the big names who will likely make the trek this year are Daniel Radcliffe (“Kill Your Darlings”), Steve Carell (“The Way, Way Back”), Shia LaBeouf (“The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman”), Amanda Seyfried (“Lovelace”), Nicole Kidman (“Stoker”), Ashton Kutcher (“jObs”), Paul Rudd (“Prince Avalanche”), Naomi Watts (“Two Mothers”), Jessica Biel (“Emanuel and the Truth About Fishes), and others to Park City in January. There’s also a strong Midnight section this year. Plus, Joseph Gordon-Levitt will unveil his directorial debut, “Don Jon’s Addiction,” at the famed Utah fest. Don’t forget your mittens.

As for the rest of this week’s list… December 8, 2012.

1. Sundance Film Festival (Last week: Not ranked)

Hollywood moves to Park City for two weeks of snow and movies. Ah, the good life.

2. “X-Men: Days of Future Past” (Last week: Not ranked)

Ian McKellen will reprise his role as Magneto, but nothing is official when it comes to Patrick Stewart returning as Professor X or Hugh Jackman playing Wolverine again. But it sure is likely.

3. “Zero Dark Thirty” (Last week: No. 5)

Kathryn Bigelow’s new film won over the New York Film Critic’s Circle and the National Board of Review. Will it hunt down a best picture nomination?

4. “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (Last week: No. 10)

Peter Parker’s pal-turned-enemy Harry Osborn will be played by “Chronicle’s” Dane DeHaan,

5. “Star Trek Into Darkness” (Last week: No. 9)

The brand new poster was followed by the film’s tantalizing first teaser. Just who is Benedict Cumberbatch playing? We picked up a few clues from it.

6. “Justice League” (Last week: No. 1)

Is Darkseid too much like “Avengers 2” villain Thanos?

7. “Les Miserables” (Last week: No. 4)

Anticipation for the musical adaptation is building, with the swank London premiere and early reviewers being wowed.

8. “Star Wars” (Last week: No. 8)

We still don’t know if Matthew Vaughn (“Kick-Ass”) will be directing or not, but we know that George Lucas won’t have “much to do” on the next trilogy. Is that a good thing?



9. “Django Unchained” (Last week: Not ranked)

Some critics have seen it, and they seem to like it. The rest of us have to wait until December 25. Watch the Rick Ross-driven final trailer here.

10. “Man of Steel” (Last week: Not ranked)

Is Superman under arrest on the film’s new poster? Questions may be answered when the new trailer plays before “The Hobbit” on December 14.

