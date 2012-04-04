Movie power rankings: ‘The Avengers’ fight their way back to No. 1

By the time “Hunger Games” finally cools off at the box office, it will be just in time for the next big blockbuster — Marvel’s superhero mega-buffet “The Avengers” flies into theaters May 4. In our recent behind-the-scenes coverage, it’s clear that the film’s grand ambition (spearheaded by director Joss Whedon) will be matched by its big budget, its acclaimed cast, and most importantly, its devotion to beloved characters such as Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Signs are all pointing to “The Avengers” being the feather in Marvel Studios’ cap — and they still have plenty of other films in the pipeline.

April 4, 2012

1. “The Avengers” (Last week: No. 4)

“We’re not a team…we’re a time bomb!” Even Soundgarden’s excited for this movie.



2. “The Hunger Games” (Last week: No. 1)

The franchise debut carved up over $250 in just ten days. Wait, make that $250 MILLION.

3. “The Dark Knight Rises” (Last Week: No. 2)

It’s official: He’s baaaaack. And Batman’s gonna be neck-deep in villains again.

4. “Captain America 2” (Last week: Not ranked)

Already over “The Avengers”? The Cap sequel is taking a more steps closer to production by narrowing down a director shortlist.

5. “Man of Steel” (Last week: Not ranked)

A new banner makes it look like Zach Snyder and Christopher Nolan’s Superman reboot will be a combination of something old and something new.



6. “Dark Shadows” (Last week: Not ranked)

Get a better look at the Tim Burton film’s crazy, colorful cast of characters in these new banners.



7. “Rock of Ages” (Last week: Not ranked)

We finally get to hear Tom Cruise sing (if Bon Jovi counts) in the musical’s new trailer.



8. “The Amazing Spider-Man” (Last week: Not ranked)

Three new mini-clips give us a peek at Andrew Garfield’s performance as the ol’ webhead.

9. “Triplets” (Last week: Not ranked)

Arnold. DeVito. Eddie Murphy. Yikes.



10. “Prometheus” (Last week: not ranked)

More new photos of that great (and great looking) cast, including Michael Fassbender, Charlize Theron, Idris Elba and Noomi Rapace.

11. “To Rome With love” (Last week: Not ranked)

Woody Allen’s offering for this year takes place in a fancy European locale, and the new trailer shows off the all-star cast, including Woody himself, Jesse Eisenberg, Ellen Page and the wow-worthy Penelope Cruz.

12. “Titanic” (Last week: Not ranked)

Now that all those squealing teenagers from 1997 are in their 20s and 30s, will they still line up to see it over and over and over again?



13. “Bully” (Last week: Not ranked)

The ripped-from-the-headlines doc seems to be at the center of a new debate, and may be inspiring real-life changes.



14. “The Woman in Black 2” (Last week: Not ranked)

The spooky film starring Daniel “Harry Potter” Radcliffe is being eyed for a sequel. Maybe he’ll be doing the haunting this time around?



15. “Ted” (Last week: Not ranked)

Mark Wahlberg and a foul-mouthed teddy bear. Your dreams/nightmares have come true.

